Whoops! FOIA response from Santa Clara County reveals that the COVID shots INCREASED your risk of getting COVID!
The COVID vaccines worked in reverse making people more susceptible. Attempts to contact Santa Clara County Public Health Department for comment were…
Mar 25
Steve Kirsch
VSRF LIVE Tonight: Tragic Deaths in Young Adults
Thursday, March 21st: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Mar 21
Steve Kirsch
US geriatric practice reports that COVID vaccines increased mortality by nearly 5X
We were told that the COVID vaccine saves lives. But I haven't found a single medical practice where that was true. I did, however, find a medical…
Mar 21
Steve Kirsch
Know anyone thinking of getting another COVID shot? Urge them to watch this short video on vaccine injuries first!
If you know anyone who is considering getting more jabs, please urge them to watch this short video. It was created nearly 1 year ago and has over 1M…
Mar 20
Steve Kirsch
Watch the live free speech broadcast starting Monday March 18 at 9am EST
All my friends will be there on the livestream
Mar 18
Steve Kirsch
How to prevent long-haul COVID symptoms (PACS)
It's simple: you ignore the CDC advice and treat new COVID infections with any one of the early treatment protocols that have proven to have zero or…
Mar 18
Steve Kirsch
It's not the COVID vaccine that deserves the credit for the reduction in MIS-C cases. It's the virus!
They said that vaccination will reduce the rate of MIS-C. But the data shows it's all about the COVID variant.
Mar 17
Steve Kirsch
Gates Foundation isn't interested in stopping vaccine misinformation
I wrote an email to several Gates Foundation high level staff members involved in their COVID work asking for a discussion to resolve the "vaccine…
Mar 17
Steve Kirsch
New Thailand randomized clinical trial shows early treatment with just 2 drugs was 100% effective in eliminating risk of hospitalization…
Fluvoxamine in combination with one other drug was 100% successful in preventing hospitalization for COVID in this multi-drug trial in Thailand. Those…
Mar 16
Steve Kirsch
I finally was able to talk to a top official at FDA media relations live. Here's what happened...
Wow. I can't believe it. I actually talked to a top media relations official at the FDA. I explained that we want to stop the misinformation and…
Mar 15
Steve Kirsch
W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty Looms: Countdown to Global Tyranny
Thursday, March 14th: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
Mar 14
Steve Kirsch
Why C-19 Vaccines Don't Prevent Infection
Paper by Morens, Taubenberger, and Fauci offers clear explanation
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Mar 14
