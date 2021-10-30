Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Hi, I’m Steve Kirsch.

I used to be a high tech serial entrepreneur before retiring at age 64.

I used to believe that the FDA, NIH, and CDC were honest organizations. I trusted them. I’m doubly-vaxed with Moderna as of March 29, 2021.

A month later, I started hearing stories from my friends who reported relatives who died or they themselves became permanently disabled. So I looked into it and the more I looked, the more appalled I became.

Here’s the full genesis story.

Why I moved to Substack

Substack allows people to write content that is not censored.

On my Substack, I post timely articles about what is happening right now.

I have no conflicts of interest. They cannot take away my license to practice medicine because I’m not a doctor. I’m just an engineer with two degrees from MIT.

