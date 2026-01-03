My talk at the CHD conference on what the data tells us
The data tells us that the COVID shot benefits were a mirage; it was all downside.
Executive summary
Here’s the video of my talk at the recent CHD conference. Enjoy.
See also the slide deck: “What the data tells us”
All the decision makers on this issue have their head in the sand.
Thanks for including the slides at the same time as the link to your talk. Slide now. 8,15, 26 and the end slide say it all. Robert Malone had an excellent substack post today which correlates well with your presentation: Institutional survival trumps the truth every time was the take away from that article. Once again you two nailed it. I fondly remember you both together early on.. Joe Rogan, or was that on Bret’s podcast. Either way between you two, Martensen, and Bret, I have learned so much and most importantly not to take this toxic crap and on top of that and other jabs they want to shove in our biome.