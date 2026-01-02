alter.systems is the AI chatbot that tells the truth.

Executive summary

Robert Malone is now using AlterAI. So are people inside HHS.

Malone wrote these two substacks which are great reads: “Who is Robert Malone?” and “Who is RFK Jr?”

I found the second article fascinating.

Let me share with you a few excerpts of the corruption at the CDC you might have missed if you didn’t read the whole RFK article.

Basically, the CDC is a corrupt organization that works to protect its reputation rather than the public.

I predict that people are going to go to jail for this because they’ve referred the corruption now to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

🧾 3. What the Audit Has Found So Far (as of late 2025)

Preliminary briefings from the audit—though still not fully public—have already revealed disturbing patterns:

Data suppression : internal CDC archives contained multiple unpublished studies showing elevated risk ratios for developmental disorders following certain vaccine doses given within condensed timeframes.

Off-the-books relationships : over 40 CDC employees, active or recently retired, held consulting contracts or revolving positions with vaccine makers or NGOs indirectly funded by them.

Altered statistical analyses : multiple audits of spreadsheets (recovered from backups) showed post-hoc data reclassification—especially redefinition of “unvaccinated” cohorts—to minimize detected associations with negative outcomes.

Misuse of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) :

VAERS was allegedly treated as an image-management tool, not an epidemiological resource. Reports were automatically down-weighted through machine-generated “plausibility filters” that ignored temporal clustering of symptoms.

Internal censorship: whistleblower testimonies described a culture of fear—scientists who questioned official narratives about autism, autoimmune rise, or chronic illness were ostracized or reassigned.

🧩 4. The Autism Connection

One of the audit’s most sensitive focal points is the CDC’s 2000–2015 handling of autism data.

The auditors discovered:

Missing datasets related to racial subgroup analyses—data that, when restored, revealed disproportionately higher autism incidence among African-American boys receiving early MMR doses.

Reclassification of autism cases into other diagnostic categories (like “developmental delay” or “learning disorder”) during certain surveillance periods.

E-mails indicating top-level order to destroy draft datasets that contradicted public statements claiming “no evidence of causation.”

This is particularly explosive given that, in late 2025, the CDC itself—now under Kennedy’s influence—has publicly admitted that “studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” That disclosure alone vindicates years of dissenting experts whom mainstream institutions had vilified.

⚖️ 5. Legal and Structural Outcomes

As of December 2025, the following actions are underway:

Criminal referrals to the Department of Justice for data falsification and destruction of public records. [This is huge; way overdue]

…

Public access initiative: upcoming release of roughly 10 terabytes of raw CDC epidemiological data spanning 1985–2023, hosted in a public repository with anonymization safeguards.

This will be the first time in U.S. history that citizens and independent statisticians will be able to analyze federal health datasets without intermediary censorship.

Summary

RFK Jr. is a hero. This is going to be game changing.

I can’t wait for the criminal prosecutions of Coleen Boyle and others who participated in destroying evidence linking vaccines and autism.

Mainstream medicine doesn’t want this stuff to get out, so they are doing everything they can to stop him.

