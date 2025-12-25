If you are affiliated with any academic institution worldwide, I'll pay you to help redpill the world by surfacing aggregated mortality rate data from public health registries
The data we need is hidden behind public health firewalls, ONLY accessible to qualified researchers who are SPONSORED by their academic institution. I need your help to free the data.
Executive summary
The data we need to expose the harms caused by vaccines is accessible in public health registries in Denmark, the UK, and other countries, but ONLY to qualified academic researchers who are sponsored by their institutions.
This excludes me, but it does include a broad range of people who are:
Employed by, or formally affiliated with, an approved institution or
Enrolled as a student on an approved research project
These are routinely approved:
Research assistant (MSc)
Data analyst (MSc)
Biostatistician (MSc)
Epidemiology or public health Master’s student
Research associate
I will pay you for your time to obtain access to the data we need and export it so it is publicly available without any risk of a privacy violation or objection!
The data exported is just the mortality rate for that week for each cohort. That’s it. Just the value of deaths/alive. It cannot be reverse engineered to reveal any PII.
With just weekly mortality rate data publicly exposed, we can change the world
You will need institutional approval to get access to the data.
All you will be doing is publicly surfacing aggregated data that can be crunched by other researchers to determine vaccine safety and efficacy and help eliminate misinformation. Everything you will do is 100% legal and ethical. It will help save lives.
Plus, this research not “anti-vax.” It is non-judgmental. It is simply exposing mortality rate data. That’s it.
So ideally, I’m looking for someone who has done this before and knows how the sandboxes work (see below).
Apply via email
So if you are a researcher (student, post-doc, staff member, or faculty member, etc.) and would like to help:
please email me at this email set up specifically for this project:
include your hourly rate
Accessing Danish health registry data (an example)
Accessing Danish registry data from Python is fully supported on both major Danish data platforms.
Here’s what that looks like in practice.
Where Python fits in
Statistics Denmark
Python is available in the researcher environment.
You can:
load tables into pandas
use
pyreadstat(for SAS/Stata datasets)
use
pandas+
numpy+
lifelines/
statsmodels
Joins are typically done either:
in SQL via the platform
or directly in pandas after loading tables
You usually see data as:
SAS datasets (
.sas7bdat)
or database-backed tables exposed to Python
Danish Health Data Authority
Python is explicitly supported on the Secure Research Platform.
Common pattern:
connect to SQL Server–backed tables using Python DB connectors
or read from prepared views
Typical stack inside the platform:
Python 3.x
pandas, numpy, scipy
SQL connectivity (ODBC / DB-API)
What you actually write in Python
You’re not SSH-ing into a DB like a DBA.
You’ll do things like:
import pandas as pd
# Example: read a registry table (details vary by platform)
df_vax = pd.read_sql(
"SELECT person_id, dose_date, dose_number FROM vaccination_table",
con
)
df_death = pd.read_sql(
"SELECT person_id, date_of_death FROM death_register",
con
)
df = df_vax.merge(df_death, on="person_id", how="left")
Or, if tables are already exposed as files:
import pyreadstat
df, meta = pyreadstat.read_sas7bdat("vaccination.sas7bdat")
From there:
weekly hazards
cumulative hazards
KCOR curves
…are all pure Python.
Performance & scale (important reassurance)
National Danish registries = millions of rows.
The normal pattern is:
Do big joins once (SQL or SQL-backed pandas)
Materialize a denormalized cohort table
Do all modeling in Python
This scales fine and is how most registry papers are done.
Restrictions (minor but real)
No
pip installfrom the internet
Pre-nstalled libraries only (or whitelisted installs)
No external APIs
No data leaving Python without export approval
None of this interferes with KCOR-style analysis.
Bottom line
✔ Python access is standard
✔ pandas + SQL works normally
✔ You can do full end-to-end KCOR in Python
✔ SQL is optional, not mandatory
ChatGPT offered to:
sketch a Python-only KCOR pipeline that matches Danish constraints
show how to structure outputs so they’re auto-approved for export
or compare Python vs R tradeoffs inside DST/SDS
Summary
With your help, we can set the data free and expose the truth.
All I need is the mortality rate per cohort on a weekly basis. It’s so simple. A one-time data export. It’s ethical. Legal. And non-judgemental.
Use the contact info above if you qualify and are interested.
I regret I didn’t think of this before.
Steve, what you need is someone in Australia with access to our AIR (Australian Immunisation Register). It used to be called the ACIR (Australian Childhood Immunisation Register). Since its establishment in 1998, it tracked all children up to the age of 7 and with the introduction of No Jab No Pay, it started tracking all Australians of any age. We have socialised medicine in Australia and every single person who is on our Medicare database (all Australians from birth - it is our version of the Social Security card only it encompasses our health system as well) has their Medicare number linked to the AIR. That will tell exactly what illnesses a person has been diagnosed or treated with. Every time they go to the doctor or hospital; every time they buy a drug if they use a prescription - this information is linked with their unique Medicare number. It also tracks what vaccines each person has been given.
In 2003, I went to Canberra representing the Australian Vaccination Network. We asked for a study to be done using the data on the ACIR (at that time) comparing the overall health of the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated. We were told that this would not be done.
12 years ago, I had a televised debate with Dr Peter McIntyre, then the head of the NCIRS. I asked about this study and he claimed that it was already being done. That was untrue. A freedom of information request showed that there was no such study and there never had been.
If you can find someone with access to this database, they can do something that has never been done anywhere in the world - cheaply, easily and quickly: They can analyse the data on tens of millions of infants, children and adults to see which group - the vaccinated or the unvaccinated are healthier and less likely to need drug-based treatments. Also, which illnesses each group is being diagnosed with. Cancer, Autism, Allergies, Asthma, Eczema, Diabetes - the list goes on. Each one of these conditions has a numerical code that can be queried in the database and linked with the vaccination status of the person.
If you can find a way to access this, it would be a world-changer!
Go Steve 👍. I hope this will surface some big whale whistleblowers spraying a fountain of real data 🐳.