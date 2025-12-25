Executive summary

The data we need to expose the harms caused by vaccines is accessible in public health registries in Denmark, the UK, and other countries, but ONLY to qualified academic researchers who are sponsored by their institutions.

This excludes me, but it does include a broad range of people who are:

Employed by, or formally affiliated with, an approved institution or

Enrolled as a student on an approved research project

These are routinely approved:

Research assistant (MSc)

Data analyst (MSc)

Biostatistician (MSc)

Epidemiology or public health Master’s student

Research associate

I will pay you for your time to obtain access to the data we need and export it so it is publicly available without any risk of a privacy violation or objection!

The data exported is just the mortality rate for that week for each cohort. That’s it. Just the value of deaths/alive. It cannot be reverse engineered to reveal any PII.

With just weekly mortality rate data publicly exposed, we can change the world

You will need institutional approval to get access to the data.

All you will be doing is publicly surfacing aggregated data that can be crunched by other researchers to determine vaccine safety and efficacy and help eliminate misinformation. Everything you will do is 100% legal and ethical. It will help save lives.

Plus, this research not “anti-vax.” It is non-judgmental. It is simply exposing mortality rate data. That’s it.

So ideally, I’m looking for someone who has done this before and knows how the sandboxes work (see below).

Apply via email

So if you are a researcher (student, post-doc, staff member, or faculty member, etc.) and would like to help:

please email me at this email set up specifically for this project:

Accessing Danish health registry data (an example)

Accessing Danish registry data from Python is fully supported on both major Danish data platforms.

Here’s what that looks like in practice.

Where Python fits in

Statistics Denmark

Python is available in the researcher environment.

You can: load tables into pandas use pyreadstat (for SAS/Stata datasets) use pandas + numpy + lifelines / statsmodels

Joins are typically done either: in SQL via the platform or directly in pandas after loading tables



You usually see data as:

SAS datasets ( .sas7bdat )

or database-backed tables exposed to Python

Danish Health Data Authority

Python is explicitly supported on the Secure Research Platform.

Common pattern: connect to SQL Server–backed tables using Python DB connectors or read from prepared views



Typical stack inside the platform:

Python 3.x

pandas, numpy, scipy

SQL connectivity (ODBC / DB-API)

What you actually write in Python

You’re not SSH-ing into a DB like a DBA.

You’ll do things like:

import pandas as pd # Example: read a registry table (details vary by platform) df_vax = pd.read_sql( "SELECT person_id, dose_date, dose_number FROM vaccination_table", con ) df_death = pd.read_sql( "SELECT person_id, date_of_death FROM death_register", con ) df = df_vax.merge(df_death, on="person_id", how="left")

Or, if tables are already exposed as files:

import pyreadstat df, meta = pyreadstat.read_sas7bdat("vaccination.sas7bdat")

From there:

weekly hazards

cumulative hazards

KCOR curves

…are all pure Python.

Performance & scale (important reassurance)

National Danish registries = millions of rows.

The normal pattern is:

Do big joins once (SQL or SQL-backed pandas) Materialize a denormalized cohort table Do all modeling in Python

This scales fine and is how most registry papers are done.

Restrictions (minor but real)

No pip install from the internet

Pre-nstalled libraries only (or whitelisted installs)

No external APIs

No data leaving Python without export approval

None of this interferes with KCOR-style analysis.

Bottom line

✔ Python access is standard

✔ pandas + SQL works normally

✔ You can do full end-to-end KCOR in Python

✔ SQL is optional, not mandatory

ChatGPT offered to:

sketch a Python-only KCOR pipeline that matches Danish constraints

show how to structure outputs so they’re auto-approved for export

or compare Python vs R tradeoffs inside DST/SDS

Summary

With your help, we can set the data free and expose the truth.

All I need is the mortality rate per cohort on a weekly basis. It’s so simple. A one-time data export. It’s ethical. Legal. And non-judgemental.

Use the contact info above if you qualify and are interested.

I regret I didn’t think of this before.

