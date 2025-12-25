Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Meryl Dorey
3h

Steve, what you need is someone in Australia with access to our AIR (Australian Immunisation Register). It used to be called the ACIR (Australian Childhood Immunisation Register). Since its establishment in 1998, it tracked all children up to the age of 7 and with the introduction of No Jab No Pay, it started tracking all Australians of any age. We have socialised medicine in Australia and every single person who is on our Medicare database (all Australians from birth - it is our version of the Social Security card only it encompasses our health system as well) has their Medicare number linked to the AIR. That will tell exactly what illnesses a person has been diagnosed or treated with. Every time they go to the doctor or hospital; every time they buy a drug if they use a prescription - this information is linked with their unique Medicare number. It also tracks what vaccines each person has been given.

In 2003, I went to Canberra representing the Australian Vaccination Network. We asked for a study to be done using the data on the ACIR (at that time) comparing the overall health of the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated. We were told that this would not be done.

12 years ago, I had a televised debate with Dr Peter McIntyre, then the head of the NCIRS. I asked about this study and he claimed that it was already being done. That was untrue. A freedom of information request showed that there was no such study and there never had been.

If you can find someone with access to this database, they can do something that has never been done anywhere in the world - cheaply, easily and quickly: They can analyse the data on tens of millions of infants, children and adults to see which group - the vaccinated or the unvaccinated are healthier and less likely to need drug-based treatments. Also, which illnesses each group is being diagnosed with. Cancer, Autism, Allergies, Asthma, Eczema, Diabetes - the list goes on. Each one of these conditions has a numerical code that can be queried in the database and linked with the vaccination status of the person.

If you can find a way to access this, it would be a world-changer!

Lloyd Derbyshire
3h

Go Steve 👍. I hope this will surface some big whale whistleblowers spraying a fountain of real data 🐳.

