The $2M bet

My job is to prove the vaccines have killed more people than they saved in the US in 2021 and 2022.

Excess Killed=[Change in COVID Cases]*[change in CaseFatalityRate] + [increase in ACM caused by the shots]

My claim is that the shots caused all three variables to increase in both years (compared with a placebo vaccine) which means the intervention was net harmful. The effects are detailed in the table below.

Summary table

Typo: 266K should be 266M in column 4.

Cases were higher in both 2021-2022 for the vaccinated

Vaccination caused at least 1 ACM death per 1,000 vaccinated (on average)

Skidmore (2023): 289,789 (95% CI: 229,319 – 344,319) were killed by the shots in 2021 alone. He didn’t look at 2022. Czech Republic record level data: Moderna recipients had an average >1.3X higher 1 yr mortality than Pfizer during non-COVID months. Setting DCCI=0 for both vaccines didn’t change the results so wasn’t comorbidity bias. Since Moderna was 40% of US vaccines, a 30% increase in ACM is an annual 12% increase in mortality which is consistent with Skidmore. Hungary study:Moderna had 18% higher ACM during non-COVID periods than Pfizer. It would have been larger had the groups been evenly distributed, but the paper noted Pfizer got older people with more comorbidities. So 18% excess ACM is a minimum→ 7% annual US mortality increase from Moderna alone (assuming Pfizer is 100% safe) which is 195K excess deaths/yr which is consistent with Skidmore. VAERS: Recorded 1.5X more deaths per dose for Moderna vs. Pfizer. EUDRA: Recorded 2.4X more deaths per dose for Moderna vs. Pfizer Mechanism of action for the increased mortality: Moderna has 3X more active ingredient (mRNA) than Pfizer. VAERS: URF for obvious legally required events is over 30 (see calculations). Over 15,000 excess death reports in the first 2 years→ 450,000 excess deaths over 2 years (consistent again with Skidmore). 99M study: OE for myocarditis in the same age group was 2.8X higher for Moderna. Myocarditis can be fatal. This isn’t proof of a mortality ratio, just a confirmation of the other results that Moderna was the more deadly vaccine. Embalmers are still finding the novel blood clots in vaccinated cases even now in 2025 suggesting a VERY long kill period for the vaccine.These clots can easily kill people. NEVER SEEN BEFORE COVID VACCINE ROLLOUT. For example, Hirschman has been seeing these clots in over 50% of his cases since 2021 when he first noticed them and only in the last 3 months, has it dipped under 50%. These clots aren’t killing everyone who has them, but this is demonstrating a plausible mechanism of action for vaccine deaths happening years after vaccination. Rasmussen, a highly respected national polling company, found 11% of American households lost someone to COVID vs. 10% of American households lost someone to the COVID vaccine. The result was INDEPENDENT of political parties. There are no public polls showing otherwise. I’m claiming only that the vaccines killed 57% of those killed by COVID which is more modest than the 80% ratio (vaccine/covid deaths) found in the Rasmussen poll. There were just over 1M excess deaths in (2021+2022) vs. 2019 baseline. My vaccine related deaths (415K) are well within this number. This means the vaccines killed nearly as many people as COVID during the period (720K).

CFR increased by 9% in 2021 right after the vaccine rollout

The CDPH chart remains unchallenged. CFR went up by 9% right at vaccine rollout and remained elevated.

Did I convince you?

Summary

Please let me know in the comments if you think there is anything I should add or remove.

I wouldn’t want to be on the other side of this argument!