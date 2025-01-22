Executive summary

ICAN just got a 153 page document detailing COVID vaccine safety surveillance info collected by the FDA. Here’s the press release.

In a nutshell, the documents show that the FDA and CDC’s safety monitoring is inept. It generated no signals of adverse events of any significance. Not death, not myocarditis, not anything.

Here’s is just the death reports in VAERS:

Do you see a problem here in terms of deaths?

The FDA assures us there is no safety signal here. These bars are all within normal statistical bounds (they aren’t, but that’s what their safety signals claim).

So if these bars look the same height to you, call my good buddy John Su at the CDC and tell him that you are highly qualified to monitor for safety signals.

Also, 61% of all adverse events in the entire 35 year history of VAERS (for all vaccines types) are from the COVID vaccine. No safety signal triggered was triggered on the total number of adverse events! Simply stunning!

VAERS is under-reported by at least a factor of 30

Here’s a quick way to show VAERS is under reported. Anaphylaxis is 2.5 per 10,000 injections per Blumenthal. 266M vaccinated in the US should generate 66.5K VAERS reports for anaphylaxis. Today, there are only 2,265 reports for “Anaphylactic reaction.”

This is an underreporting factor (URF) of 29X for something that is obvious and LEGALLY required to be reported.

There are ~15,000 excess deaths over the “normal” reporting rate for ALL other vaccines COMBINED.

30*15,000= 450,000 excess deaths that wouldn’t normally be reported.

But these deaths can happen a year after the vaccine but are unlikely to ever be reported because doctors are told the vaccines are safe. So the actual URF is much higher, by a factor of 2 minimum.

THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED and it happened in every vaccine adverse event reporting system in the world at the same time.

The deaths are not “over reporting” because I can’t find a doctor who suddenly is deciding to make VAERS reports at a rate that is 44X times higher than in the past.

There is no evidence that all doctors are reporting 44x more reports than in the past, nor is there evidence that 44x more doctors decided to report to VAERS starting right when the COVID vaccines rolled out.

Summary

The significance of this report is not the safety signals it detected.

The significance of this report is it clearly demonstrates that the FDA and CDC are inept when it comes to safety monitoring.

VAERS is sending out huge safety signals, but the CDC and FDA are unable to spot them.

I’ve offered to help them, but they block my emails and don’t return any of my calls. So it’s pretty clear they just don’t want to know.

