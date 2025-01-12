Did the COVID vaccine reduce cases? Find out instantly!
This takes 1 second of your time and you'll find out the answer instantly.
There are 3 polls below. Please answer the ONE poll matching your vaccination status for the COVID vaccine. Do NOT answer the other polls. When you vote, you will see how others voted immediately. Come back in 3 days when all polls will be revealed.
ANSWER ***ONLY** the **ONE** poll below matching your COVID vax status. For more of you, that will be the first poll.
Thanks!
It’s interesting that the unvaccinated are answering the polls in much higher numbers.
The problem with this is that the vaccinated will never admit the truth ! That the unvaccinated were right all along that natural immunity is powerful ! I work in the nursing home and despite staff and and residents has multiple boosters up to 7x shot we had multiple outbreaks of Covid. I did not take the shit shot so I never get the Covid!
Many people are still in denial and worshipping the bioweapon shot as safe and effective! It is effective in causing harm and death because we get 4 deaths within 5 days sometime!
Many vaccinated don’t like to admit they were lied to by their doctors and caring government!!