It turns out that Stew Peters was right and the "fact checkers" were wrong. Vaccinated people are dying suddenly at a statistically significantly higher rate than the unvaccinated. The problem is that the fact checkers never had a shred of data to support their drivel. Did you ever see the odds ratios or p-values of their studies? Of course not!

Executive summary

I compiled detailed information on over 500 deaths that happened in 2021 and later. The source was family members or people who had detailed knowledge of the person who died (including things like date of last vaccination, number of vaccinations, cause of death, etc).

Each person was asked to assess whether they judged the death to be “in line with expectations” or not.

While this is “technically” a subjective criteria, it is relatively infrequent that people have difficulty in making this assessment accurately. And over large numbers, the imperfections of any single human judgment are drowned out in the wisdom of the crowd.

The result of the analysis is highly statistically significant: the COVID vaccines are causing these events. Odds ratio= 2.22. One-sided p-value 0.005.

The numbers were consistent for people with doses 1,2,3,4 and more vs. the unvaccinated.

An irresistible offer to make a lot of money fast without any risk

This offer expires after I make the data public. It can be accepted anytime before that.

Some people claim, without evidence and without seeing the underlying record level data, that the survey must be biased and that the true, unbiased result is that there is no signal and the COVID vaccines are not increasing all-cause mortality.

The point of the offer is to prove that people who claim my survey data is biased or wrong without even having looked at the survey data are all “big hat, no cattle.” All of them.

Simply use the Contact me form to let me know how much money you want to bet that you are right. I will then execute a written contract with the highest serious bidder binding both parties to the deal before I publicly disclose the data.

If you are confident in your statement that the result is wrong without even seeing the data, then this is a virtually no-risk opportunity to make a lot of money really fast.

I lose if you can prove the conclusions of a statistically significant increase in all-cause mortality were wrong (e.g., after accounting for bias, there was no signal) or that the data was tampered with to achieve the result of statistically significant increase in all cause mortality. I’ll even give you access to the Airtable history which would expose any data manipulation.

After we have a written contract in place, I will supply you with the record level data of all survey responses. You then simply use statistical techniques to prove that the data, after adjusting for bias, actually does not have a statistically significant signal that the vaccine is killing people. Then you win.

If we disagree on your analysis, a panel of epidemiologists, h-index of 50 or more, will decide who wins. The epidemiologists will be randomly selected by a mutually agreeable consulting firm. The pot is divided in accordance with the vote distribution.

If you are confident that the vaccine is safe and is not increasing all-cause mortality, then then this is virtually a no-risk deal for you. It is easy money.

Deal or no deal?

The source data

Here’s the pivot table from Airtable:

I’ll release the full dataset publicly soon.

The calculation

The odds are defined as expected:unexpected.

Fisher matrix values were extracted from the table: 22 49 73 362 which total 506 deaths

One-sided p-value 0.005

Odds ratio= 2.22

95% Confidence Interval (low=1.2, high=4.0)

The “correlation isn’t causation” gaslighting method exposed

There are some famous examples where correlation isn’t causation. But those are really rare. Occam’s razor usually applies in real life.

In this case, it’s impossible for there to be any other cause.

There is simply no possible alternative mechanism.

The cause has to be something injected to impact mortality in this way.

You’d have to be blind not to see it.

But if you think I’m wrong….you have an opportunity to make a LOT of money!

The offer to challenge me and make $250,000

I believe in statistics and I believe I have less than a 1% chance of losing a bet on this question. I like those odds.

But if you think my survey is “biased” and you believe the medical community who falsely claim (without ANY statistical data) that the vaccines aren’t causing sudden deaths, then you can instantly make $250,000 if you can prove using more credible data that I’m wrong and there is not a statistically significant effect here. Judging to be done by a neutral panel of epidemiologists selected by a mutually agreeable third party consulting firm.

Have you noticed that all these trolls on X tell me I’m full of something, but whenever I challenge them to a wager to decide the question, they NEVER EVER want to pursue it. Who would not want to double their money risk free? WTF?!?!?

Money is really a very powerful tool because it tells you instantly who is telling you the truth and who is gaslighting you. It’s like a lie detector that is always correct.

That’s why I make these offers. To expose the fact that none of the people actually believe their own bullshit. None of them. Not a single one.

Bonus questions

If the vaccine is so safe, why won’t anyone take my bet? If people really believe the vaccine is safe, millions of people should be jumping at the offer to win $250,000 risk free! What is holding them back? Is it perhaps that they have less than 1% chance of winning? Might that have something to do with it? Do you think maybe? Why isn’t there a single published paper in the medical literature that has explored this question? Answer: because it wouldn’t get published and the researchers would never get funding ever again.

My tribute to the “fact checkers”

Finally, we have data. The fact checkers were wrong.

The fact checkers remind me of a famous scene from The Treasure of Sierra Madre:

Fact checker: “Studies?!?! We have no studies. In fact, we don't need studies. I don't have to show you any stinking studies?! We ain’t got no studies.”

Do you remember the story of Professor Harold Hill?

A vaccine, don't you understand?!?! Oh Ya Got Trouble...Trouble I say! Right here in River City!

Professor Hill was one of the original “misinformation spreaders.” As you recall, he was trying to warn the kind people of River City about the presence of a vaccine in their community ;)

Here’s what he said:

A vaccine, don't you understand?

Friend, either you're closing your eyes to a situation you do not wish to acknowledge

Or you are not aware of the caliber of disaster

Indicated by the presence of a vaccine in your community Well, ya got trouble my friend

Right here I say, trouble right in River City Now friends, let me tell you what I mean

You got 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 shots in your arm

Shots that mark the difference between health and sickness

With an"SV40" DNA and that rhymes with "V" and that stands for vaccine!!

< lyrics are a work in progress. Had to rush to market at Warp Speed so I made few mistakes which I am not liable for thanks to the PREP Act. >

You can listen to the original song here. Enjoy.

Summary

It’s time for the gaslighting on Sudden Deaths to stop.

The vaccines are decreasing the odds of a normal death by a factor of 2.23 (from .3 to .13). In other words, the vaccines are causing more people to die suddenly, just like you have observed. You are not crazy. They want to make you think you are crazy. But now you have the data and they do not. The tables are now turned.

Do not let them gaslight you any longer with the argument that “sudden deaths have always happened; there is no difference in rate.” Now, for the first time, you have data that shows they are lying. And they have nothing. Zero. Zilch. They never had any data to support their ridiculous claims.

But we’ve never had the numbers to actually prove it until now because we didn’t have the data.

But now, thanks to my readers, we finally have the numbers and you were right. You weren’t imagining anything. The COVID vaccine caused more people to die unexpectedly; no doubt about it.

These vaccines are a disaster and need to be stopped immediately.

