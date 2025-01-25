Executive summary

Please watch this 6 minute documentary on X on Novak Djokovic and his decision to reject COVID vaccine mandates.

“He’s willing to give it all up for his right to refuse the vaccine.”

This is a tale of great courage in the face of extreme coercion.

The best lines

If you are time limited, just watch for a few seconds from 1:39 to 1:55:

BBC: “Are you prepared to forgo the chance to be the greatest player to ever pick up a racket statistically because you feel so strongly about this jab?” Djokovic: “Yes, I do.”

And he made the sacrifices, including tournaments (including the US Open and Australian Open) and endorsements, to uphold his principles. It cost him millions of dollars.

My favorite line in the 6 minute documentary:

“Nothing is more important than following public health advice.” (at the 4:05 minute mark). The speaker was Daniel Andrews, 48th premier of Victoria, Australia from 2014 to 2023.

And at the 5 minute mark, you’ll learn that the Australian courts ruled that he was “a threat to public health.”

Wow.

How is that even possible??? Vaccinated people are more likely to spread COVID than unvaccinated people. The US CDC data shows that clearly.

This was absolutely the right decision for himself and for protecting society.

Those who took the jab now suffer from dramatically increased odds of getting COVID (which was recently confirmed yet again in this study in Japan which was ignored by the worldwide mainstream media) as well as “dying suddenly.”

Have any other professional tennis players stood up to the coercion?

Out of 3,873 ranked professional tennis players worldwide in 2017, I’m only aware of 3 players who did the right thing and refused to take the shots:

Novak Djokovic : The world-renowned Serbian player has been notably unvaccinated, leading to his withdrawal from tournaments with strict vaccination requirements.

Tennys Sandgren : The American player has openly expressed his decision not to receive the vaccine, resulting in his absence from certain competitions.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert: The French doubles specialist has also chosen to remain unvaccinated, affecting his participation in specific events.

Isn’t that sad? Fewer than 1 in 1,000 were willing to resist government coercion and stand up for medical freedom.

Have any other tennis players voiced support for Djokovic’s position?

In 2022, Nick Kyrgios publicly backed Djokovic amid controversies surrounding his vaccination status and participation in tournaments.

That’s the only one I’m aware of. One guy.

Other players have been less supportive, emphasizing the importance of vaccination and adherence to public health guidelines, regardless of whether those guidelines are harmful to the public or not.

What do you think?

Djokovic was criticized for being reckless and irresponsible because he rejected the government’s coercion to be vaccinated. What do you think?

Share