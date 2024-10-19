What happens when health authorities are forced to answer my questions?
We'll find out soon enough. I know only one person in the US who can compel an answer and is willing to ask the questions that need to be asked. Here's what I'm asking.
Message to the local health authority
Please see Figure 1 in this article. This figure uses the official US Nursing Home Data (published by CMS) and plots the Cases and deaths (time shifted to match the cases and scale adjusted to match the cases) which clearly shows that the COVID shots, which started rolling out to nursing homes in 2020, had no effect whatsoever on COVID mortality. It was unchanged.
There is no more definitive data source that I'm aware of for the impact of COVID vaccination on the most vulnerable in our society. Am I wrong? If so, what data source should I be using?
Furthermore, a paper just published in the peer-reviewed literature using nursing home data in the UK shows the impact on COVID vaccination for the elderly for shots beyond the first shot has now turned out to INCREASE COVID deaths and the results are highly statistically significant starting a few weeks after the shot, the very time that the death benefit is supposed to kick in. See this article which references the paper.
I'm sure you have data that is more definitive than these primary sources with credible analysis showing a statistically significant benefit that justifies your continuing to promote the COVID vaccines for the elderly.
I was wondering if you would share that data with me.
Thanks.
Summary
None of the officials in Santa Clara County will pose any of my questions to the local health authority and demand an answer beyond “No comment.”
But I found one person in the US who can and will ask the question, and has the power to compel a response. So there will be no more ducking of the questions that need to be asked.
We’ll know soon.
Unless I am missing something here, which is highly possible, there are 2 primary questions. (1) did the jabs do anything to help? And (2) did the jabs lead to a significant number of deaths and disease in those that took the jabs?