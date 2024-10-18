Executive summary

A new paper by Girma and Paton showed by using machine learning a small but dubious (and short lived) benefit for nursing home residents in 2 of 3 metrics.

But the big news is the impact on the nursing home staff. There, the impact on BOTH covid deaths and all-cause deaths was 100% consistent in all 7 time periods and for each vaccine dose: it always made things worse, and for the primary series, every single one of the 14 measures were highly statistically significant (99% confident).

This is yet another paper showing continuation of COVID vaccination is nonsensical. But the data doesn’t seem to matter and nobody wants to talk about it.

As usual, expect the mainstream media to ignore this important paper as they do for any paper that shows that government officials and health authorities weren’t telling the truth.

Conclusions of the paper

Summarized by this excerpt:

Standard panel data regression estimates do not indicate that higher vaccination take-up reduced mortality in elderly care homes. In contrast, using the DDML approach, we are able to identify some evidence that vaccination may have reduced Covid-related mortality to some extent. This finding is, however, somewhat equivocal: it applies only to two of our three mortality measures and even for those two measures, the effect is only found for the period of the first course of Covid-19 vaccination (i.e. up to September 2021). Even using DDML, we are unable to identify strong evidence that vaccination rates amongst care home staff reduced mortality or that resident vaccination reduced mortality during booster roll out period (from September 2021). Indeed, in the later period, we find some evidence that higher vaccination rates are associated with higher Covid mortality.

My English translation: “Normal methods didn’t show a benefit, so we applied machine learning and found a small benefit (saving the lives of a few people per 100,000 vaccinated), but only in 2 of the 3 measures we used and ONLY in for the first dose and ONLY for residents. But going forward, it’s really clear there is no benefit whatsoever, so we are baffled as to why the healthcare authorities would be pushing a drug that clearly has no benefit whatsoever and which appears to make things worse.”

Impact of COVID vaccination on staff was NEGATIVE and HIGHLY statistically significant

Take a look at Table 6a and 6b. A positive number means it made things worse. This is the rate per 1,000 people in the period. The number in parens is the standard error. If the standard error is small with respect to the value, it is statistically significant. The number of asterisks (*) gives you the amount of statistical significance. One star is low (90% confident), two stars means “statistically significant” (95% confident), and 3 stars means very highly statistically significant (99% confident).

See the positive numbers and three asterisks on EVERY SINGLE data point for staff in the red box? That’s a big deal. There was a clear and unambiguous signal the COVID shots made COVID and all-cause mortality WORSE if you were staff and vaccinated.

All 14 data points for the primary course were all HIGHLY statistically significant (99% confidence): the vaccines increased COVID deaths and all-cause deaths. This is stunning.

The booster data was similar with every single datapoint being positive, but there were fewer COVID cases and deaths among those who opted to be boosted so fewer values were statistically significant.

Announcement of the paper on X

Summary

It shows clearly that for nursing home staff, vaccinations made them more likely to die (from both COVID and all-cause mortality) and the results were highly statistically significant (99% confidence). The benefit for residents was very small and only for the first course (and was only in 2 out of 3 measures; if it was a significant effect, all 3 measures should have been triggered).

We were assured that vaccination would reduce death, not increase it!

This paper is yet another example that we were lied to.

I have yet to find a single health authority in the world who is willing to have a public dialog on the evidence. I asked for this Wednesday in Santa Clara County and the chief health officer, Sara Cody, completely ignored my appeal to stop the misinformation.

Share