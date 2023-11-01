Please help to enable me to afford to do what it will take to bring down the COVID vaccines and destroy trust in the CDC

Things are going to start moving very fast with the information I’ve collected, especially from the poll I’ll announce in my next Substack.

But I need your help to do the things needed to get the word out to the masses.

When I’m done, nobody will want to take these shots. And trust in the CDC will be destroyed.

People are going to start believing that polls are just about the only thing trustable nowadays.

Plus we’ve got some really big things coming soon you’ll love.

But I need your financial support to be able to pull this off because this is going to cost more than I expected (more people on my payroll, buying billboards, newspaper ads), but it will be worth it.

So to help raise money for these new expenses, I’m going to make you a NO RISK offer you shouldn’t refuse.

If you subscribe today only, see my double your money back guarantee below. No other Substack offers this. See terms below.

If you become a new paying subscriber today only, I will make the following unprecedented money back guarantee:

If you join today and remain a subscriber for the next 12 months, if I have not delivered value to you that is at least as much as your subscription price by the end of the 12 months, then contact me (using the Contact Me form), and I will refund DOUBLE the price you paid. The fine print: In order to prevent the trolls from gaming this offer, the fine print is I will refund 100% no questions asked, and I will match that with my own money if a majority of my preexisting paying subscribers feels they didn’t get their money’s worth over the past 12 months. That way, the trolls can’t game the vote by subscribing in mass.

This is a no risk deal. A “no questions asked 100% refund if not delighted” and an additional 100% ROI if I fail to deliver on my promise to deliver to you more value than you paid.

Please join today. Subscriptions are just $5/month or $50/yr (which saves you $10).

Or you can also join as a Founding Member for $200 and, if you subscribe today, the same risk free offer applies. Founding members will get exclusive content that I predict will have value that will exceed the price paid (and it will include monthly Zoom calls with me).

Your subscription helps fund billboards, support for the vaccine injured, and other activities I can’t talk about yet

Being a subscriber helps support my work, the work of people at VSRF, and gives us the funds now to do things that will expose the fraud and get the word out.

Your subscription also helps support Substack which has been vital to getting the truth out to people.

Please subscribe today so we can pull off a miracle in the next 60 days. With sufficient funding, what we will do together over the next 60 days will make everything I’ve done before look like a rounding error. We will win. And it will happen much sooner than any of us would have predicted.

Thank you in advance for your support. I will not let you down.