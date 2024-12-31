Survey results: Did anyone in your family take the COVID shot?
The survey, once again, confirms these shots likely killed over 1M Americans.
Executive summary
Even with a very generous 10X fudge factor on interpreting the survey, over 1.2M Americans likely lost their life to the COVID shots.
About the survey
The survey asked participants to participate if any family member was vaccinated. Injury questions only appeared AFTER they started filling out the form.
There was a negative control which was the % seeking medical assistance. We know this number is at least 8% from the v-safe data. It turns out v-safe likely underestimates this.
There is selection bias but it is likely not more than a factor of 2 based on the negative control.
People were asked their OPINION on whether the deaths were caused by the vaccines. I asked them to detail WHY they believed this. You can make your own assessments as to the reliability by reading the explanations.
Additional survey questions were added as the survey went on. This is why some columns are empty at the start.
I included the unfiltered responses, but only processed records that were “sanity checked”
The survey and results
What the survey found so far
The survey is still running. Here’s the current summary:
Responses: 5,330
Average vaccinated people per response: 4
% who needed medical care: 20%
Death attributed to COVID shot: 47 per 1,000 vaccinated
% of ALL deaths observed in the family since 2021 attributed to shot: 61%
Average age at time of death: 75
Average # days from shot to death: 196
Let’s assume there is responder bias and the v-safe number is accurate. This would reduce the death rate by 2X. Let’s also assume our “non-professional” observers are inaccurate about vaccine-mediated deaths 4 out of 5 times (please read the descriptions and judge for yourself; they all seem pretty accurate to me).
So we can estimate an overall average of 5 deaths per 1,000 vaccinated.
Summary
The total average kill rate of 5 deaths per thousand vaccinated means the COVID shots have likely killed 1.2M Americans over the past 4 years, mostly through the “pull forward” effect (people dying earlier than expected) which is why you don’t see 1.2M “extra” deaths).
This survey shows the COVID vaccines were a disaster.
Even if my survey is off by a factor of 50, it still means 250,000 Americans have been killed.
In an honest society, surveys such as the one I just did (which took all of 30 minutes of my time) should be DEMANDED by the medical community.
No academic researcher anywhere in the world is going to try to replicate this survey. It would be career suicide. Look what happened to Mark Skidmore.
If RFK is confirmed, collecting these statistics will likely be a high priority.
Thank you for your tireless efforts S.K, love your work, your efforts, a giant of a man amongst men…
Kia Kaha from New Zealand
Hi Steve,
Having been injured from just one covid shots, i wanted to mention this is a slow kill bio weapon and that it also causes infertility in women and ED in men.
I thought I had bounced back after the first 6 months of severe fatigue, endless ongoing herpes outbreaks, swollen lymph glands, increased blood pressure along with racing heart episodes out of nowhere but then other weird health issues appeared out of nowhere like autoimmune attacking my scalp and losing what appears to be a permanent part of my hairline, then tinnitus setting in one ear, then repeat sinus colds in the fall/winter of 2021, then developing reduced circulation in one of my feet leading to plantar fasciitis.
I feel like I have aged 10 years in 2021 amd 2022 since that first jab, plus feeling more stressed and this stress has led to putting on weight.
I have spent thousands on alternative therapies to detox the heavy metals and other crap from the covid shot.
I'm still not sure if I have developed those hideous white rubbery clots that form inside veins and arteries.
What an effing nightmare. It's only just begun and I have to work so hard to stop coming down with turbo cancer and to lose stress fat.
Also no one is mentioning that many men who took more than one covid shot now have the awful ED and don't have the energy or interest, their libido is like that of an 89 year old who can only watch. It seems men over 50 are particularly affected.
For grins, Steve, why don't you ask your male subscribers if they have noticed a big problem with ED after the covid shots?