Executive summary

Even with a very generous 10X fudge factor on interpreting the survey, over 1.2M Americans likely lost their life to the COVID shots.

About the survey

The survey asked participants to participate if any family member was vaccinated. Injury questions only appeared AFTER they started filling out the form. There was a negative control which was the % seeking medical assistance. We know this number is at least 8% from the v-safe data. It turns out v-safe likely underestimates this. There is selection bias but it is likely not more than a factor of 2 based on the negative control. People were asked their OPINION on whether the deaths were caused by the vaccines. I asked them to detail WHY they believed this. You can make your own assessments as to the reliability by reading the explanations. Additional survey questions were added as the survey went on. This is why some columns are empty at the start. I included the unfiltered responses, but only processed records that were “sanity checked”

The survey and results

Survey

Results so far

What the survey found so far

The survey is still running. Here’s the current summary:

Responses: 5,330 Average vaccinated people per response: 4 % who needed medical care: 20% Death attributed to COVID shot: 47 per 1,000 vaccinated % of ALL deaths observed in the family since 2021 attributed to shot: 61% Average age at time of death: 75 Average # days from shot to death: 196

Let’s assume there is responder bias and the v-safe number is accurate. This would reduce the death rate by 2X. Let’s also assume our “non-professional” observers are inaccurate about vaccine-mediated deaths 4 out of 5 times (please read the descriptions and judge for yourself; they all seem pretty accurate to me).

So we can estimate an overall average of 5 deaths per 1,000 vaccinated.

Summary

The total average kill rate of 5 deaths per thousand vaccinated means the COVID shots have likely killed 1.2M Americans over the past 4 years, mostly through the “pull forward” effect (people dying earlier than expected) which is why you don’t see 1.2M “extra” deaths).

This survey shows the COVID vaccines were a disaster.

Even if my survey is off by a factor of 50, it still means 250,000 Americans have been killed.

In an honest society, surveys such as the one I just did (which took all of 30 minutes of my time) should be DEMANDED by the medical community.

No academic researcher anywhere in the world is going to try to replicate this survey. It would be career suicide. Look what happened to Mark Skidmore.

If RFK is confirmed, collecting these statistics will likely be a high priority.

