Did anyone in your family take the COVID shot?
If so, please take this VERY short survey. It's really important.
It will take a minute of your time and the results will be extraordinarily valuable.
Family = immediate household, siblings, spouse, children, parents, grandparents
Survey
Thanks.
We have 6 adult children. 4 married. All but one son and his wife got vaxxed.
Different levels of boosted.
My husband got vaxxed, got Covid and came within inches of dying. Was in hospital for two weeks and just about got the dreaded ventilator.
We dodged a bullet there.
My daughter has had the most issues since the vax.
First was vertigo, then tinnitus, horrible jaw pain, and migraines.
Then began her attempts to get pregnant.
Finally did after a year.
I pray to God for the health of her and her unborn baby.
My sister has been diagnosed with Vascular Dementia and has been declining rapidly.
She was mandated here in Michigan as an school Social Worker for 30 years.
She just turned 66.
I am outraged.
I stuck to immediate family, of whom two sisters, one daughter, and one granddaughter were jabbed. But if I could include a brother-in-law, he has had a liver transplant (no risk factors) and nearly died from pancreatitis since repeated jabs. One cousin died of a heart attack. Her 24-year-old son has heart damage. Those are the ones I’m sure about. I, my husband, and one sister are unjabbed, thank God.