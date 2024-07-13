Executive summary

I had a discussion with the Director, Civic and Community Engagement of Santa Clara County whom I was referred to when I attempted to ask for a meeting with the County Executive.

Here’s the tl;dr:

“The Santa Clara County Public Health Department isn’t interested in answering any questions about malfeasance regarding their data and we’re not interested in the answer either. We don’t give a shit that people were injured or killed as a result of the public health recommendations so we’re not going to answer any more of your questions. Have a nice day. Goodbye.”

This is an unacceptable response and I’m not going to let them get away with it. I plan to hold them accountable for their actions. All legal of course!

The email trail (most recent first)

From: Steve Kirsch

To: Steve Preminger

I am also a resident of the County. I am asking in that capacity as well.

You can choose to ignore me as a journalist, but not as a resident of the county.

It would be best if you can just answer my question as to why they didn’t let the public know that they were putting them at risk. And to disclose the record level data that would prove that the recommendations they made resulted in people losing their lives.

That would save us all a lot of time.

Regardless of what you think of me, you have a civic responsibility to be holding agencies who report to you accountable for the best interests of the public.

I have pointed out a very serious problem with one of your agencies that has cost people their lives. I now have hard evidence to back that up. I’m happy to share that with you and any experts you want on the call.

And you have a moral obligation to investigate as a human being.

Are you now going to ignore the allegations I’ve made entirely and do nothing or will you investigate?

-steve

From: Steve Preminger

Hi Steve,

I appreciate your reaching back out to me as I handle community outreach intended for County Executive James Williams. You have reached out as a journalist to ask for clarification on the points in this email string. As I said earlier, the County is responding by not commenting on your inquiry. Please accept that we have no intention to engage further with your questions.

Best regards,

Steve

Steve Preminger

Director, Civic and Community Engagement

County Government Center, Eleventh Floor, East Wing

70 West Hedding Street

San Jose, CA 95110

Phone 408 299-6468

steve.preminger@ceo.sccgov.org

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Thursday, July 11, 2024 9:58 AM

To: Preminger, Steve

Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent and REFUSE to say why

Importance: High

Hi Steve,

The world’s leading vaccinologist now finally admits in an article just published in the NEJM that the science behind vaccine safety is wholly inadequate.

Will James Williams demand the SCC PHD provide an answer as to why SCC PHD ignored their data showing the vaccines caused harm and did not inform the public? Or will he ignore the FOIA data obtained from SCC PHD that clearly shows harm to the public and not investigate?

This is important. I will not let this drop. The vaccines promoted by SCC PHD have caused people their lives, their jobs, and seriously injured people. NOT LOOKING AT THEIR OWN DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE.

We need answers demanded by public officials from the SCC PHD, not people who refuse to be held accountable for their actions.

If the SCC PHD refuses to answer these questions, those responsible at SCC PHD should be fired and replaced by people who support transparency of public health data and can answer simple questions about their own data.

If you want to know what the people think, here’s your answer:

Do you serve the people?

-steve

From: Preminger, Steve <steve.preminger@ceo.sccgov.org>

Sent: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 1:51 PM

To: Steve Kirsch

Subject: RE: SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent

Steve,

I reviewed the information you sent me. They responded by saying No Comment. Like it or not, that is a response..

Respectfully,

Steve

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 1:30 PM

To: Preminger, Steve <steve.preminger@ceo.sccgov.org>

Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent

Re-sending. This should be a simple response. Their data says covid vaccination increased the risk of COVID infection. They said nothing. I just want to know why. It’s that simple.

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Tuesday, July 9, 2024 1:09 PM

To: Preminger, Steve

Subject: RE: SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent

Just those 2 questions. This shouldn’t take 2 weeks. They should absolutely know the answer to these questions instantly.

Why is this taking so long? It’s just 2 questions.

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 5:20 PM

To: Preminger, Steve

Subject: Re: SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent

Nope i’m not asking for a records request because they wouldn’t have analyzed their own data. What I want from them is an explanation as to why they did nothing. Was it because they didn’t look at their own data? But now that they have looked at their own data. Why are they remaining silent? That’s what I want to know.

From: Preminger, Steve

Sent: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 5:05:40 PM

To: Steve Kirsch

Subject: RE: SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent

Good afternoon Steve,

Because you are making what is more like a California Public Records Act request, rather than a Freedom Of Information Act request, I am going to forward your email to Taylor Cox, our County Counsel’s point on CPRA requests. Ms. Cox will be able to take a look at the information you have provided and respond accordingly.

I hope this feels responsive to your request for information.

Best regards,

Steve

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 10:36 PM

To: Preminger, Steve <steve.preminger@ceo.sccgov.org>

Subject: [EXTERNAL] SCC DPH records show vaccinated are MORE likely to get COVID, but they kept silent

Here’s the email trail.

Basically, the FOIA request I received showed very clearly that 98% of the people with COVID were vaccinated.

The problem is that at the time of the report, only 86% of the county was vaccinated.

So it means that the SCC DPH *KNEW* the vaccines were increasing the risk of COVID, but they said nothing to warn the public.

I simply want to know why they didn’t warn the public since that is their job.

Julieta Saluzzo prepared the FOIA request.

I contacted her and she denied knowing anything about the report SHE created, but PROMISED to have an epidemiologist get back to me to explain why they said nothing.

NOBODY ever got back to me.

When I told Julieta nobody got back to me, she blocked me.

The media relations people completely ghosted me, refusing even to issue “no comment.”

To respond to Danielle Christian with “NO COMMENT” is absolutely unacceptable.

They had the data showing their recommendations made people MORE likely to get COVID (which is exactly what the peer reviewed literature says as well), and they said nothing.

What kind of Department of Public Health fails to warn the public that their recommendations were mistaken when their own data (and the peer reviewed literature) show they are wrong?

How does saying nothing protect the public?

Here is an article with the FOIA response and the details.

You can reach me at xxxxxxxx.

Thanks!

-steve

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Saturday, June 22, 2024 5:46 PM

To: Danielle Christian

Subject: Fwd: Agenda item at SCC H&H committee meeting

I just saw this . Wow.

Sent from my iPhone

Begin forwarded message:

From: PHINTERNET <PHINTERNET@phd.sccgov.org>

Date: June 5, 2024 at 3:47:06 PM PDT

Subject: RE: Agenda item at SCC H&H committee meeting

Dear Mr. Kirsch,

We have received your inquiry, and it has been shared with appropriate Public Health leadership. The Public Health Department declines to comment.

County of Santa Clara Public Health Department

From: Christian, Danielle

Sent: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 9:05 AM

To: PHINTERNET <PHINTERNET@PHD.sccgov.org>

Subject: FW: Agenda item at SCC H&H committee meeting

Please see below email. Please provide a response with a cc to our office. Thank you.

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 5:58 PM

To: Christian, Danielle

Subject: [EXTERNAL] RE: Agenda item at SCC H&H committee meeting

Hi Danielle,

Looks like we can do this more expeditiously!

Joe suggested I send you a one paragraph request to forward to the SCC PHD. So here goes:

Our constituent, Steve Kirsch, wrote an article about a FOIA response document that was prepared by Julieta Saluzzo, an epidemiologist for the SCC PHD. The FOIA response and analysis can be viewed in this article, Whoops! FOIA response from Santa Clara County reveals that the COVID shots INCREASED your risk of getting COVID! It shows that the COVID vaccines INCREASED the risk of someone getting COVID.

Mr. Kirsch has been trying to get an explanation as to how the PHD can explain how this data shows the COVID vaccines are actually beneficial. And if the PHD agrees this data does not support the narrative, he would like to know why the PHD said nothing to warn the public that their advice was not supported by the data?

Also, Mr. Kirsch would like to know why, after Julietta Saluzzo told him on the phone that she’d have someone explain the data, nobody contacted Mr. Kirsch and when Mr. Kirsch notified Ms. Saluzzo that he was not contacted, she blocked him.

In short, he would like to know why the PHD can’t answer simple questions about their own data and is acting evasively to avoid accountability.

Thank you.

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 4:28 PM

To: Danielle Christian

Subject: Agenda item at SCC H&H committee meeting

Importance: High

Hi Danielle,

I’ve been a longtime supporter of Joe.

I’d like to get an agenda item added to the H&H committee for a future meeting asking the PHD to explain the data released in a FOIA request they responded to. The released data shows the COVID vaccines are harming the public.

What is the best way to accomplish this?

Ask personally in the public comments section of the next meeting? Or can this be done offline?

Please cc: all

Thanks!

-steve

What do you think?

Take action

If you live in Santa Clara County, you can send an email to the county executive to share your feelings on how this was handled.

You can cc: me on your message (stevekirsch at protonmail.com) if you like. Thanks!

