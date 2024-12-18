Executive summary

I did a survey of parents of kids who experienced rapid onset autism (ROA) which is apparently more than half of all cases.

The results for the first 62 responses are as follows:

Over all vaccines, there were 56 records of kids who got a vaccine before it happened and 34 developed ROA within 7 days after the vaccine appointment and just 3 developed ROA within 7 days before their vaccine appointment. So 60% within a week after the shot. For kids getting the MMR vaccine, there were 33 records and 19 developed ROA within 7 days after the vaccine appointment. There were 0 who developed ROA a week before their MMR shot. So 58% within a week after the shot.

The only way to observe such lopsided numbers like this is if vaccines cause autism.

This might be why nobody on Earth will accept my $1M bet against the “scientific consensus” that vaccines don’t cause autism.

The math

For the 33 kids getting the MMR vaccine we should expect a very even distribution of ROA cases over the next 12 months at a minimum.

In the first week, we got 19 cases when we expected to get 33/52. The Poisson distribution says the chance of that happening by bad luck is tiny: 8e-22.

The math is even more compelling for all cases. The chance of that happening is: 1.5e-38.

This is why nobody will be me.

Full results here

Autism survey results

Histograms

X survey

More than half the cases reported here are ROA.

A very tragic story how with each vaccine a child regressed more and more until the mother figured it out

Every. single. one.

Summary

If vaccines don’t cause autism, we should be seeing approximately the same number of kids developing ROA the week before their shot vs. the week after their shot.

We don’t. It’s not even a close call.

Unfortunately, nobody is interested in confirming this data, trying to duplicate it, or trying to explain it. Just silence.

It took me about 15 minutes to write the survey and I waited 24 hours to collect the results. Anyone can do this. Joe Rogan could do it. Tucker Carlson could do it. Elon Musk could do it. CNN could do it. 60 Minutes could do it.

We are just told to “trust the science” and ignore the evidence that anyone can collect for themselves.

Our kids will suffer because of this for the rest of their lives because mainstream science refuses to look at the data.

I guess that’s how “science” works nowadays.

