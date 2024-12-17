The Autism Science Foundation says vaccines don’t cause autism. Vinay Prasad just posted on X that “I also don't believe vaccines are causally linked to autism.” But he won’t talk to me about it. People hate looking at data that goes against their belief system.

Autism is a huge problem.

Check out this survey I just did a survey on X and over 10% of households with a child under 10 have 1 or more autistic kids (over 5,000 answered):

This is a train wreck. It’s important to ascertain whether or not vaccines played a role.

If you have one of more children who were perfectly normal and then, over the course of a few days, suddenly started exhibiting clear signs of ASD, please take the survey.

The ONLY criteria is: Did your child “suddenly” become autistic?

If yes, it takes less than 60 seconds to fill out the survey.

Thanks.

Nobody is ever going to do a study like this. If they asked the questions I asked, they’d be lose all NIH funding forever. And the news media isn’t going to ask the simple questions I ask. Not ever.

As far as I know, I’m the only person in the world who is willing to run a survey like this. But if you know anyone else, let me know!

I’ll be reporting in a few days the results.

I can’t wait!

