Do vaccines cause autism?
It's so incredibly easy to definitely answer this question. I'll show you how. I don't know of anyone who is willing to gather this data so it's important you take the survey if you qualify.
Autism is a huge problem.
Check out this survey I just did a survey on X and over 10% of households with a child under 10 have 1 or more autistic kids (over 5,000 answered):
This is a train wreck. It’s important to ascertain whether or not vaccines played a role.
If you have one of more children who were perfectly normal and then, over the course of a few days, suddenly started exhibiting clear signs of ASD, please take the survey.
The ONLY criteria is: Did your child “suddenly” become autistic?
If yes, it takes less than 60 seconds to fill out the survey.
Thanks.
Here’s the survey link
Nobody is ever going to do a study like this. If they asked the questions I asked, they’d be lose all NIH funding forever. And the news media isn’t going to ask the simple questions I ask. Not ever.
As far as I know, I’m the only person in the world who is willing to run a survey like this. But if you know anyone else, let me know!
I’ll be reporting in a few days the results.
I can’t wait!
And it might not just be autism. The children can also have other neurological disorders like ADD, ADHD, and even more subtle disorders that haven't been diagnosed.
It's caused by something. In my mind it is highly likely that it is because so many vaccines given at an early age. Since I learned about the covid vaccine fraud, I've become an anti-vaxxer. Also at the beginning of covid I got a flu shot that gave me a subclinical sore throat that lasted 3 years. I'm now declining all vaccines.