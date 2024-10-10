Executive summary

My misinformation spreader friends and I have always maintained that nearly all the myocarditis cases and deaths are caused by the COVID shots.

Now, a new large study, not yet published in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, confirms that. 100% of the myo/pericarditis cases were in kids who were vaccinated. 100%!!!

This shows that the experts can get completely opposite results on questions of great importance.

How do you decide who is telling you the truth? You have to do your own data collection.

The paper

OpenSAFELY: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents

There were 1.66M kids in this study; nearly half (49.4% ) were unvaccinated; the rest had one or more doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Not one unvaccinated child was found to have myocarditis or pericarditis.

On the other hand:

Let’s do the math!

Let’s use the table from the paper (last two rows):

The Fisher exact test shows that it is more than 99.9% certain that the myo/pericarditis rates in adolescents are higher in vaccinated kids than unvaccinated kids.

The Poisson distribution also shows this didn’t happen by chance

The chance of seeing 12 events when you were expecting 1 or less is:

8.3e-10

So it’s 1 in a billion for us to see something this lopsided if the vaccine was as safe as claimed.

How do the scientific community explain this? That top UK scientists cannot count?

Nope! It’s that the study wasn’t designed to look at this variable!

But that’s the whole point, isn’t it? If the study was designed to study that variable, then they’d find a way to obscure the signal. Because that is how science works!

The gaslighting explanations

It’s bizarre reading the community notes on this study in a futile attempt to try to convince you that this is not significant. Seriously?

If COVID causes myocarditis, since we all “know” that the unvaccinated get more COVID (because that’s what they tell us), then the unvaccinated should have HUGE rates of myocarditis compared with the vaccinated. But it’s the reverse.

Here’s one of the community notes:

The study looked to understand the "Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination in children and adolescents". It was not looking at myocarditis and should not be used as a proof point that vaccines are causal.”

Yeah, that’s right. The study wasn’t about myocarditis, that’s true.

Now suppose everyone in their study who was vaccinated died within 30 days of the shot. This person would caution you that the study wasn’t designed to study that and you should ignore it and get your shot!

What ChatGPT says that the “science” says

The rate of myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is generally lower compared to the rate of myocarditis following a COVID-19 infection itself, particularly in most age groups and across the general population.

Comparison of Myocarditis Rates :

COVID-19 Infection: The risk of myocarditis is significantly higher after a COVID-19 infection , especially in young males and in adults across a range of ages.

Studies have shown that COVID-19 can cause widespread inflammation affecting the heart. COVID-19 Vaccination: Myocarditis following mRNA vaccination (such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) is rare , and it typically occurs at a higher rate in young males (aged 16-30) after the second dose .

However, the absolute incidence remains relatively low, ranging from 10 to 40 cases per million doses depending on the vaccine and population. Comparison by Data: Data from studies conducted in multiple countries show that the risk of myocarditis is around 2-6 times higher following a COVID-19 infection compared to vaccination.

A study from the CDC and data from countries like Israel and the UK indicate that while there is a slight increase in myocarditis risk after vaccination, the risk from infection is substantially greater.

How They Know :

Researchers use population studies that track the incidence of myocarditis in individuals who have received the vaccine versus those who have been infected with COVID-19.

Data sources include national health databases, insurance claim data, and healthcare registries. These studies use statistical methods to adjust for confounding factors and compare rates across different groups.

Agencies like the CDC, European Medicines Agency (EMA), and peer-reviewed journals publish these findings based on observed data across millions of people.

Summary :

The risk of myocarditis is higher following a COVID-19 infection than after vaccination, especially among younger people.

COVID-19 infection raises myocarditis risk by 2-6 times compared to vaccination, depending on the population and vaccine type.

The data is gathered through large-scale epidemiological studies comparing vaccinated versus infected groups across various demographics.

This comparison emphasizes the benefits of vaccination, especially considering the lower overall risk of myocarditis compared to the risk posed by COVID-19 itself.

Let’s compare what the researchers found here

There were 12 cases in 47,800 person-years.

We don’t know how non-linear this is, so let’s assume that it’s linear for the first year.

This means if you gave 50,000 kids the shot and followed them for a year, you’d see around 12 cases. So that’s basically 1 case per 4,000 kids vaccinated based on the study. I think the rate is much higher than that because I know schools with 400 kids where there are multiple cases of myocarditis.

ChatGPT says vaccine induced myocarditis is really rare: around 1 case per 40,000 kids, but the rate of COVID-caused myocarditis is up to 6X higher.

Which is the truth?

Summary

The medical community will ignore this study, even if it does get published.

But in our view, this study is much closer to the true numbers than what the medical community believes.

Given the lack of consistency in numbers found in the medical literature, if you want to know the truth, your best course of action is to gather your own statistics from your friends, family, news reports, and so on.

Let’s see what my readers think?

