Are there any pro-vax doctors in America who spoke out publicly about the CDC unethically hiding the safety data on the COVID vaccines? Over 770 adverse events generated safety signals in VAERS, but there was no outcry at all from any pro-vax doctors, AFAIK. Am I wrong???
Are any pro-vax doctors and scientists speaking out about the Israeli Ministry of Health coverup of the safety data?
Also, do you know of a single pro-vax doctor in America who called out the CDC for not acknowledging the Israeli safety video showing the deep corruption at the Israeli Ministry of Health for concealing the adverse COVID vaccine safety data and canceling the contract to study the safety further?
The Israeli government basically thinks it’s OK to deploy a vaccine and pull the funding to assess whether it is safe.
No outcry from pro-vax physicians in Israel or the US. No outcry from the WHO or CDC or FDA.
So I guess this sort of thing is OK?
Did they endorse this behavior?
Or perhaps the pro-vax doctors are doing the opposite and commending the CDC and Israeli Ministry of Health for ignoring the safety data? I’d like to know about that too!
Please let me know in the comments if doctors and scientists are speaking out about the corruption or just remaining silent.
In November 2021 I allegedly had Covid pneumonia and was hospitalized. From the time I was diagnosed I was told remdesivir would be good for me. By the fourth time, I was so mad I yelled at the doctor that wouldn’t take it because I didn’t want to die!
When I got out of the hospital I had tachycardia and my heart doctor said I needed Covid shots to get better. By then I knew more about the shots and told him why I would never get them.
I never got remdesivir or the shots and I’m much better today. These doctors are nuts!
Believe it or not I made a phone call this morning to the Cleveland clinic down in Florida. I was going to schedule an appointment with an orthopedist there. As I was waiting on the line, a voice message came on about making sure you get your COVID-19 vaccine ; 12 years and Older can get the shot at one of our clinics! They also talked about masking, getting tested and not being able to have someone come with you to your appointment unless they’ve tested negative for Covid. I thought this debacle was over; Especially in Florida! The surgeon general here in Florida has come out against the shots for children! I said forget this appointment and hung up!
I saw my holistic practitioner today instead and I’m feeling great!￼