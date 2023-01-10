Are any pro-vax doctors and scientists speaking out about the CDC coverup of the 770 safety signals that triggered?

Are there any pro-vax doctors in America who spoke out publicly about the CDC unethically hiding the safety data on the COVID vaccines? Over 770 adverse events generated safety signals in VAERS, but there was no outcry at all from any pro-vax doctors, AFAIK. Am I wrong???

Are any pro-vax doctors and scientists speaking out about the Israeli Ministry of Health coverup of the safety data?

Also, do you know of a single pro-vax doctor in America who called out the CDC for not acknowledging the Israeli safety video showing the deep corruption at the Israeli Ministry of Health for concealing the adverse COVID vaccine safety data and canceling the contract to study the safety further?

The Israeli government basically thinks it’s OK to deploy a vaccine and pull the funding to assess whether it is safe.

No outcry from pro-vax physicians in Israel or the US. No outcry from the WHO or CDC or FDA.

So I guess this sort of thing is OK?

Did they endorse this behavior?

Or perhaps the pro-vax doctors are doing the opposite and commending the CDC and Israeli Ministry of Health for ignoring the safety data? I’d like to know about that too!

Please let me know in the comments if doctors and scientists are speaking out about the corruption or just remaining silent.

