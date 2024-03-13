Harvard achieves scientific consensus by eliminating those who disagree
Harvard should should change their shield from "Veritas" to "Comply."
Executive summary
Welcome to the new world where scientific consensus is achieved by eliminating or silencing people who dissent.
Harvard fires Professor Martin Kulldorff
“I am no longer a professor of medicine at Harvard,” Kulldorff wrote. “The Harvard motto is Veritas, Latin for truth. But, as I discovered, truth can get you fired.”
7.5M views on his tweet.
Full story here (by Kulldorff)
Video interview of Martin Kulldorff by Stanford Professor Jay Bhattacharya (the first video interview after the firing)
Harvard Fires Professor For Being Right About COVID Policy Failures (Ian Miller article)
Former Harvard professor blasts university over COVID, claims 'truth can get you fired' (NBC)
Harvard Fires Professor Who Co-wrote Great Barrington Declaration (CHD)
Perhaps it is time for Harvard to replace their shield to better reflect their institutional values?
Summary
Welcome to the new world where scientific consensus is achieved by intimidating, silencing, firing, decredentialing, or eliminating the opposition.
Also, we still have no idea why Harvard dropped their COVID vaccination mandate for students. Nobody is talking. Who made the decision and on what basis? It’s all a secret and nobody is being held accountable. Debates are not permitted.
Do what you are told, do not ask questions, and you will not get fired is the chilling message that Harvard is sending to their faculty.
Harvard achieves scientific consensus by eliminating those who disagree
No good deed will go unpunished.
Kulldorff should be the head of the FDA. The politicians in cahoots with the Deep state and Big Pharma must be scrubbed from public service and the institutions returned to their original purpose, to protect the people from government and privateers rather than serving us up for them to gorge on... Academia is fundamentally corrupt and at this point I doubt they can be saved. Let's hope sufficient people sue the likes of Harvard out of existence so a new academia can emerge. It is insufficient for academics to voice support for the Kulldorffs of the world privately, they are duty bound to speak up. Even now after the fact they remain duty bound to do so. The fact that they are still to craven or cowardly to do so proves the corruption in the academia is rooted too deep. They are just as responsible for the devastation of Covid policy and also of the ongoing scandal of Climate Alarmism and Woke ideology as the useful idiots pushing these corrupt, unscientific, ideologies and elites who are behind it. It is no surprise that Harvard is an epicenter for elites propaganda and nudge theory mind control is it? But the people are on to it now, less than 15% uptake in the Covid boosters and a massive drop in Flu shot uptake (another fake vax IMO) and a drop in wider childhood vaccination, some of which is troubling. More and more real scientists are speaking out against climate alarmism and the fraud being perpetrated by the UN, IPCC and the media. More and more speaking out against Covid policy, more and more speaking out against the divisive Woke ideology and identity politics (anti science ideology of a medieval kind). It will surely not be long before the veil shreds and the elites cabal collapses. But if Uncle Joe is fraudulently kept in the Oval office to secure an Obama 4th term then watch out... Dystopia beckons