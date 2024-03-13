Executive summary

Welcome to the new world where scientific consensus is achieved by eliminating or silencing people who dissent.

Harvard fires Professor Martin Kulldorff

“I am no longer a professor of medicine at Harvard,” Kulldorff wrote. “The Harvard motto is Veritas, Latin for truth. But, as I discovered, truth can get you fired.”

7.5M views on his tweet.

Full story here (by Kulldorff)

Video interview of Martin Kulldorff by Stanford Professor Jay Bhattacharya (the first video interview after the firing)

Harvard Fires Professor For Being Right About COVID Policy Failures (Ian Miller article)

Former Harvard professor blasts university over COVID, claims 'truth can get you fired' (NBC)

Harvard Fires Professor Who Co-wrote Great Barrington Declaration (CHD)

Perhaps it is time for Harvard to replace their shield to better reflect their institutional values?

New shield under consideration at Harvard

Summary

Welcome to the new world where scientific consensus is achieved by intimidating, silencing, firing, decredentialing, or eliminating the opposition.

Also, we still have no idea why Harvard dropped their COVID vaccination mandate for students. Nobody is talking. Who made the decision and on what basis? It’s all a secret and nobody is being held accountable. Debates are not permitted.

Do what you are told, do not ask questions, and you will not get fired is the chilling message that Harvard is sending to their faculty.

Share