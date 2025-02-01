Executive summary

More shots, more infections. We know that from the Cleveland Clinic study, and all the studies that confirmed it including this recent study out of Japan.

Adding to the evidence are FOUR different user studies, two done by me using different methods, and two others done by two different independent market research firms.

Same conclusion: more shots—> more likely to be infected.

The evidence is consistently saying the same thing: more shots—> more infections

User survey studies

Summary

“If you want to help keep the pandemic alive, get another COVID shot.”

That is what the medical community should be telling their patients. If they are not telling them that, they are spreading misinformation.

Share