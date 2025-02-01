Four different user surveys, same result: more COVID shots --> more likely to get COVID
Have you seen any user polls that show the opposite? Counter-anecdotes seems quite hard to find!
Executive summary
More shots, more infections. We know that from the Cleveland Clinic study, and all the studies that confirmed it including this recent study out of Japan.
Adding to the evidence are FOUR different user studies, two done by me using different methods, and two others done by two different independent market research firms.
Same conclusion: more shots—> more likely to be infected.
The evidence is consistently saying the same thing: more shots—> more infections
CDC state and county case data: x-axis=vax proportion. y-axis=relative # of cases to baseline. Regression shows >1.5X higher cases in 2021, and >2X higher cases in 2022. 95% confidence slope increased in both years over baseline in BOTH all state and all county data. There is nothing that is more dispositive than this data to resolve the question of cases.
Cleveland Clinic (CC) study and the second CC study. The results in Table 2 of the original paper remain undisputed.
There were 7 other studies which found the same effect as the first 2 CC studies: here, here, here, here, here, here, here.
New Japan study confirmed the CC results that more vaccines→more cases: “The odds of contracting COVID-19 increased with the number of vaccine doses: one to two doses (OR: 1.63, 95% CI: 1.08-2.46, p = 0.020), three to four doses (OR: 2.04, 95% CI: 1.35-3.08, p = 0.001), and five to seven doses (OR: 2.21, 95% CI: 1.07-4.56, p = 0.033).” This is consistent with Table 2 in the CC study.
CDC/NIH study: The ONLY statistically significant results were: vax increases infection risk, natural infection lowers infection risk. Never in human history does a vax make things risk worse in kids and better in adults. Table 2 confirmed CC findings: prior infection reduces risk; prior vaccination increases risk.
Harvard (Subramanian (2021) was 68 countries. 90% slope CI was [2.83, 25.02] so we are 90% confident that the vaccine INCREASED infections across 68 different nations in September 2021. Data here.
Pantazatos study: US data shows more vaccines → higher COVID death, case, and ACM deaths.
User survey studies
13,000 person survey: Consistent with CC study: more vaccines→ more cases.
Workplace survey: Hard to find a workplace where unvaccinated had more cases than vaccinated (just 1 out of 84). Can Saar show a survey with inverse results? Why not?
Independent survey of 500 Americans on COVID infections done by third party firm PureProfile: More vaccine doses→ higher risk of infection and number of infections. Results for the unvaccinated and vaccinated were:
Covid-19 vaccinations, self-reported health, and worldviews – A representative survey from Germany “Vaccinated persons reported significantly more events that required the visit of a doctor (42% versus 30%, p = 0.0024), more Covid-19 infections (30% vs. 23%, p = 0.0535) and more musculoskeletal problems (21% vs. 15%, p = 0.059). Vaccinated respondents reported significantly more diseases overall (mean 1.6±1.6 vs. 1.3±1.4; p = 0.0023).”
Summary
“If you want to help keep the pandemic alive, get another COVID shot.”
That is what the medical community should be telling their patients. If they are not telling them that, they are spreading misinformation.
The only user poll I need to look at is my circle of friends! 7 have now been killed / murdered by this Covid- Scam
Seven in 3 years! The last one died, this past Friday, January 24, 2024. The first was Thanksgiving November 2021, right after leaving diner, traveling to run his last marathon in S. Carolina.
Seven healthy individuals, not a single comorbidity. The only thing a poll would do for me is solidify 7 friends lives have been “snuffed-out!”
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
Empirical evidence will never be accepted as evidence by the
Medical Mafia.
Only sensible citizens get it.
I am glad to be one of them. :)