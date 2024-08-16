Did the COVID shot kill former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki?
I'll show you the evidence. You decide.
Wojcicki died on August 9, 2024, at the age of 56, after battling non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for two years.
She was diagnosed well after the rollout of the COVID shots.
Of the 50 cases of NSCLC reported in VAERS, nearly all of them are associated with the COVID shots.
So we really can’t rule out the possibility that Susan Wojcicki died as a result of side-effects of the vaccine she promoted on YouTube.
What do you think?
I hope so.
"Without any other obvious immediate cause, the 'shot' should be the first focus of investigation." Dr P.McC? Every time I see this kind of death I wait for the length of the 'battle' and, with any duration under two years, this is a proper and urgent question. However, there is no sign of the exposure of the links to the crime and hence there is no sign justice on the horizon. There is just the propaganda still.