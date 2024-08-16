Wojcicki died on August 9, 2024, at the age of 56, after battling non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for two years.

She was diagnosed well after the rollout of the COVID shots.

Of the 50 cases of NSCLC reported in VAERS, nearly all of them are associated with the COVID shots.

So we really can’t rule out the possibility that Susan Wojcicki died as a result of side-effects of the vaccine she promoted on YouTube.

What do you think?

Share