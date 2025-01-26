What's the best way to redpill someone on the COVID vaccine (and vaccines in general)?
ChatGPT provides excellence guidance if you know how to ask in the right way. But if you ask the same question the wrong way, I'll show you what happens.
Executive summary
If you are trying to change someone’s core beliefs, confronting people head-on with facts invokes what is known as “the backfire effect” where your efforts end up making them dig in even more.
Here’s a quick guide to how to change their mind written by ChatGPT.
Here’s the query I gave to ChatGPT
The Backfire Effect shows us that simply lobbing more facts at someone with a different position on a key topic is not only often a waste of time and energy, but can also actually be counterproductive. How do you change people's core beliefs then?
How to change someone’s core beliefs
Changing someone’s core beliefs—especially when they are deeply tied to their identity or worldview—is a complex process that requires more than presenting facts. The Backfire Effect highlights how simply providing contradictory evidence can entrench someone’s existing beliefs further. Instead, changing beliefs often involves building trust, empathy, and framing ideas in ways that reduce defensiveness.
Here are some effective strategies:
1. Build Trust and Rapport
People listen to those they trust. Building a respectful and empathetic relationship can make someone more open to considering new ideas.
Avoid framing the conversation as a debate or confrontation. Instead, approach it as a dialogue or a shared exploration of the truth.
2. Use Questions, Not Assertions
Ask open-ended questions that encourage reflection rather than defensiveness:
"What makes this belief important to you?"
"How do you think this idea fits with other things you care about?"
Socratic questioning can gently expose contradictions in their reasoning without making them feel attacked.
3. Focus on Shared Values
Find common ground and align your argument with their core values or priorities:
For example, if someone values freedom, frame your perspective in terms of how it enhances freedom rather than threatens it.
When you show that you understand and respect their values, they are more likely to listen.
4. Use Stories and Personal Experiences
Stories can bypass logical defenses and connect on an emotional level.
Share personal anecdotes or relatable narratives that illustrate your point. For example, "I used to think the same way, but then I experienced..."
5. Avoid Overloading with Facts
Too much information can overwhelm or trigger defensiveness.
Instead, focus on one or two key points and explain them in a way that aligns with their experiences or emotions.
6. Create Cognitive Dissonance Gently
Present information or examples that make them question their beliefs without directly attacking them.
For example, "Isn't it interesting that [data/example] doesn't quite fit with [their belief]?"
7. Normalize Changing Beliefs
Emphasize that updating beliefs is a strength, not a weakness. People resist change if they feel it’s a sign of failure.
You might say, "We’re all learning all the time. I’ve changed my mind on so many things after learning more about them."
8. Be Patient and Plant Seeds
Changing core beliefs often takes time. Plant a seed of doubt or curiosity, and let them explore it at their own pace.
For instance, "You don’t have to decide right now, but here’s something you might want to think about."
9. Avoid Shame or Ridicule
People are far less likely to reconsider their beliefs if they feel shamed, humiliated, or judged.
Stay calm, avoid sarcasm, and maintain a tone of mutual respect.
10. Encourage Self-Discovery
Encourage them to explore new perspectives themselves:
Recommend neutral or balanced resources they trust.
Suggest they talk to others with different experiences or knowledge.
Example in Action
If someone strongly opposes vaccinations, instead of saying, “You’re wrong because of X, Y, and Z,” you might:
Share a story: “My friend was hesitant too, but then she saw how it protected her parents.”
Ask questions: “What worries you most about the vaccine?”
Find common ground: “We both care about keeping our families healthy.”
Now here’s what happens when you ask ChatGPT the exact same question as before, BUT you make it more specific
Summary
Changing someone’s core beliefs isn’t about "winning" an argument—it’s about creating the conditions for them to reconsider their perspective. Respect, curiosity, and patience are your most powerful tools. Even if the change doesn’t happen immediately, your approach can set the stage for future reflection.
However, don’t be disappointed if you fail. As Guy Duperreault wrote in the comments:
“I believe you wanted to compile a best of practices that didn't happen because, as most of us here know, it is almost completely impossible to change anyone's mind!
In fact, for most core belief items the vast majority will choose physical death over the death of a core belief and/or defining narrative regardless of their truth to reality. Truth may be stranger than fiction. However, fiction is stronger than reality!”
hola steve.
i smiled when i saw the title of this proposal. i loved the ai biased assumption of jab good! too funny. would it be possible to use the ai's recommended practices to catch it in gently introduced areas of cognitive dissonance? rotfl!
and i confess that i actually laughed that the ai argument is ... OMG! nearly identical to the one i supplied you with back in 2022. do you remember when you asked us what our best method of red-pilling was because you found fact-bombing had had absolutely 100% failure? i believe you wanted to compile a best of practices that didn't happen because, as most of us here know, it is almost completely impossible to change anyone's mind! in fact, for most core belief items the vast majority will choose physical death over the death of a core belief and/or defining narrative regardless of their truth to reality. truth may be stranger than fiction. however, fiction is stronger than reality!
back in 2022 "Steve Kirsch asked "What are the best ways to red-pill someone?" My answer." Guy Duperreault. Aug 5, 2022.
(although i think that my answer is a little 'better' than the ai's because it feels to me less like clever manipulation than the mechanical way the ai put it.) if you or anyone are interested:
https://gduperreault.substack.com/p/thoughts-covid-reset-yogic-and-uncategorised/
we are still living the bhagavad-gita married to the great apocalypse. and the conflict continues and it is great to be on arjuna's side with you!
all the best with what has changed in 2024! and with everything that is to change in 2025! everything changes! with peace, respect, love and exuberant joy.
🙏❤️🧘♂️🙌☯️🙌🧘♂️❤️🙏
With this poem
The Anthem of SADS Victims
Vaxxer, Vaxxer, so obsessed, wore your mask and took your tests
Still got Covid, every strain - spike proteins in every vein…
Short of breath at twenty four, "Dr. Fauci, give me more!"
Swollen heart at twenty five, "thank Moderna I’m alive!"
Heart attack at twenty six, prayed to Pfizer for a fix.
Vaxxer, Vaxxer, death is lurking,
Doctor says, “That means it’s working.”
Died of SADS at twenty seven, all good Vaxxers go to heaven
Obituary headline noted: "Anti-Vaxxer Dies of Covid."
Family is quite dismayed, but they don't feel one bit betrayed
They all claim, “Its for the better – Without the vax, he would be deader.”
—Anonumous (Modified)