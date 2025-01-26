Executive summary

If you are trying to change someone’s core beliefs, confronting people head-on with facts invokes what is known as “the backfire effect” where your efforts end up making them dig in even more.

Here’s a quick guide to how to change their mind written by ChatGPT.

Here’s the query I gave to ChatGPT

The Backfire Effect shows us that simply lobbing more facts at someone with a different position on a key topic is not only often a waste of time and energy, but can also actually be counterproductive. How do you change people's core beliefs then?

How to change someone’s core beliefs

Changing someone’s core beliefs—especially when they are deeply tied to their identity or worldview—is a complex process that requires more than presenting facts. The Backfire Effect highlights how simply providing contradictory evidence can entrench someone’s existing beliefs further. Instead, changing beliefs often involves building trust, empathy, and framing ideas in ways that reduce defensiveness.

Here are some effective strategies:

1. Build Trust and Rapport

People listen to those they trust. Building a respectful and empathetic relationship can make someone more open to considering new ideas.

Avoid framing the conversation as a debate or confrontation. Instead, approach it as a dialogue or a shared exploration of the truth.

2. Use Questions, Not Assertions

Ask open-ended questions that encourage reflection rather than defensiveness: "What makes this belief important to you?" "How do you think this idea fits with other things you care about?"

Socratic questioning can gently expose contradictions in their reasoning without making them feel attacked.

3. Focus on Shared Values

Find common ground and align your argument with their core values or priorities: For example, if someone values freedom, frame your perspective in terms of how it enhances freedom rather than threatens it.

When you show that you understand and respect their values, they are more likely to listen.

4. Use Stories and Personal Experiences

Stories can bypass logical defenses and connect on an emotional level.

Share personal anecdotes or relatable narratives that illustrate your point. For example, "I used to think the same way, but then I experienced..."

5. Avoid Overloading with Facts

Too much information can overwhelm or trigger defensiveness.

Instead, focus on one or two key points and explain them in a way that aligns with their experiences or emotions.

6. Create Cognitive Dissonance Gently

Present information or examples that make them question their beliefs without directly attacking them .

For example, "Isn't it interesting that [data/example] doesn't quite fit with [their belief]?"

7. Normalize Changing Beliefs

Emphasize that updating beliefs is a strength, not a weakness. People resist change if they feel it’s a sign of failure.

You might say, "We’re all learning all the time. I’ve changed my mind on so many things after learning more about them."

8. Be Patient and Plant Seeds

Changing core beliefs often takes time . Plant a seed of doubt or curiosity, and let them explore it at their own pace.

For instance, "You don’t have to decide right now, but here’s something you might want to think about."

9. Avoid Shame or Ridicule

People are far less likely to reconsider their beliefs if they feel shamed, humiliated, or judged.

Stay calm, avoid sarcasm, and maintain a tone of mutual respect.

10. Encourage Self-Discovery

Encourage them to explore new perspectives themselves: Recommend neutral or balanced resources they trust. Suggest they talk to others with different experiences or knowledge.



Example in Action

If someone strongly opposes vaccinations, instead of saying, “You’re wrong because of X, Y, and Z,” you might:

Share a story: “My friend was hesitant too, but then she saw how it protected her parents.”

Ask questions: “What worries you most about the vaccine?”

Find common ground: “We both care about keeping our families healthy.”

Now here’s what happens when you ask ChatGPT the exact same question as before, BUT you make it more specific

Summary

Changing someone’s core beliefs isn’t about "winning" an argument—it’s about creating the conditions for them to reconsider their perspective. Respect, curiosity, and patience are your most powerful tools. Even if the change doesn’t happen immediately, your approach can set the stage for future reflection.

However, don’t be disappointed if you fail. As Guy Duperreault wrote in the comments:

“I believe you wanted to compile a best of practices that didn't happen because, as most of us here know, it is almost completely impossible to change anyone's mind! In fact, for most core belief items the vast majority will choose physical death over the death of a core belief and/or defining narrative regardless of their truth to reality. Truth may be stranger than fiction. However, fiction is stronger than reality!”

