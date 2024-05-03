What the data says about vaccines
My updated presentation is just filled with "misinformation" about the COVID vaccines and vaccines in general. All slides are linked to the data sources.
Here’s my latest presentation on what the data shows. Enjoy.
Clicking the link will silently download the 10MB PDF file to your Downloads folder.
Challenge your friends to find an error!
By now we are all convinced that the so called vaccines were not effective for preventing or mitigating covid, or for preventing transmission to others. In fact, there is enough evidence that people are getting cardiovascular problems, turbo cancers and death from those shots. How about changing the program and going after those who imposed this huge tragedy and deception on the world? Your money and effort would be far better spent there. You've got the evidence, the following, and the funds to imitate Del Bigtree at ICAN, who is actually getting results against CDC, FDA and other criminal organizations. Perhaps you might consider funding ICAN and attorney Siri in those efforts, because that is where my money is going and has been for a while.
Absolutely outstanding presentation, which I shall pass to all willing to “see”.