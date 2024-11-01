Executive summary

Did the introduction of the COVID vaccines save lives in America?

To answer this question, the best method is to identify the best “ground truth” gold-standard data source(s) and then focus our efforts on the correct interpretation of that data.

The three questions

To answer the main question posed above, there are really 3 sub-questions that we need to answer:

How did the vaccines affect the risk of being infected with COVID? How did the vaccines affect the risk of dying from COVID once infected? How did the vaccines affect non-COVID all-cause mortality?

What are the definitive data sources for each of these questions?

My proposal:

Summary

Identifying the most definitive data sources for each question is extremely important.

Did I get it right?

Is there a more definitive data source than the ones listed here for the 3 questions? Let me know if you have a more definitive dataset and tell me why you think it is more definitive. I just want to know the truth. Thanks!

Share