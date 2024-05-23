On this week's VSRF Live, we will be having a very fun (but seriously necessary) fundraiser to raise funds to continue our operations into 2024.

We at VSRF (Vaccine Safety Research Foundation) have given everything we've got to support the C19 vaccine injured, support the medical freedom movement, produce original, unbiased research and most importantly, connect our like-minded community together during some of the most challenging years of our lives.

Now, as time rolls on and the crises continue to mount, VSRF needs your support in the most serious of ways. Without a large infusion of donations immediately, VSRF will cease operations in June.

As a reminder, here are some of the many health freedom movement efforts that VSRF has directly supported, (including but not limited to):

Defeat The Mandates DC

Defeat The Mandates LA

Covid Litigation Conference I and II

FLCCC

Unity Project

Turtles All the Way Down

Children’s Health Defense

Global Health Project

Freedom Counsel

No College Mandates

Independent filmmakers and producers

Care and Dr. referrals for vaccine injured

VSRF LIVE weekly updates

WeUnify CANADA

SAVE MAUI Live Benefit Concert

Deep in the Heart of Texas: featuring Drs. McCullough and Malhotra

Road to Geneva

And so much more

We'll be giving away great gifts, and even selling a foursome for 18 holes of golf with me, Mikki and JP at my country club in Palo Alto. Sound fun? It will be! And all for the most important of causes...Saving VSRF.

So join us, share with your networks and bring some friends!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).