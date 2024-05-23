VSRF LIVE - TONIGHT!: VSRF is Stayin' Alive Fundraiser
Thursday, May23rd: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
On this week's VSRF Live, we will be having a very fun (but seriously necessary) fundraiser to raise funds to continue our operations into 2024.
We at VSRF (Vaccine Safety Research Foundation) have given everything we've got to support the C19 vaccine injured, support the medical freedom movement, produce original, unbiased research and most importantly, connect our like-minded community together during some of the most challenging years of our lives.
Now, as time rolls on and the crises continue to mount, VSRF needs your support in the most serious of ways. Without a large infusion of donations immediately, VSRF will cease operations in June.
As a reminder, here are some of the many health freedom movement efforts that VSRF has directly supported, (including but not limited to):
Defeat The Mandates DC
Defeat The Mandates LA
Covid Litigation Conference I and II
FLCCC
Unity Project
Turtles All the Way Down
Children’s Health Defense
Global Health Project
Freedom Counsel
No College Mandates
Independent filmmakers and producers
Care and Dr. referrals for vaccine injured
VSRF LIVE weekly updates
WeUnify CANADA
SAVE MAUI Live Benefit Concert
Deep in the Heart of Texas: featuring Drs. McCullough and Malhotra
Road to Geneva
And so much more
We'll be giving away great gifts, and even selling a foursome for 18 holes of golf with me, Mikki and JP at my country club in Palo Alto. Sound fun? It will be! And all for the most important of causes...Saving VSRF.
So join us, share with your networks and bring some friends!
Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).
It's always great to see DPAK, JP Sears and Mikki Willis so all together will be awesome!
