VSRF LIVE

Thursday, November 1

7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific

Live stream on Rumble

Important Note: VSRF Live is exclusively on Rumble - NO MORE ZOOM

Tonight, we are privileged to host two remarkable individuals, Dr. Michael Turner, MD and his legal advocate, Pete Serrano from the Silent Majority Foundation, who are spearheading impactful initiatives in Washington State. Dr. Turner's dedication to patient-centered healthcare, combined with Pete Serrano's legal acumen, has sparked a transformative movement challenging restrictive policies and ensuring medical freedom for all in Washington State.

Specifically, Silent Majority’s recent efforts include presenting evidence to the Florida Attorney General, demonstrating violations of Florida law by Fauci and Friends through COVID mandates. This groundbreaking work, showcases the significant impact of our collective endeavors.

Dr. Turner, a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School, brings a wealth of expertise from treating over 10,000 patients since 2009. His genuine care, trademark optimism, and holistic approach to patient care have earned him the title of "the best doctor in the world" by his patients. Pete Serrano, Director and General Counsel for Silent Majority Foundation, exemplifies dedication to protecting individual freedoms.

Our discussion tonight not only explores their pioneering work in Washington State but also serves as a catalyst for the upcoming Covid Litigation Conference II, scheduled for March 7-8 in Las Vegas. Themed "Connect - Learn - Litigate," this conference is a pivotal platform for legal professionals and medical experts to collaborate, share insights, and strategize. Building upon the success of our previous conference, Silent Majority Foundation recently became involved in a litigation project, wherein several attorneys and medical professionals have been working to present evidence to the Florida Attorney General that Fauci and Friends violated Florida law through the COVID mandates. In fact, Pete Serrano connected with this project at the first Covid Litigation Conference. Collaboration with attorneys and medical professionals highlights the power of unified action and the tangible outcomes that emerge when expertise meets dedication.

This evening's conversation lays the groundwork for the critical discussions we will continue at the conference. As we bridge legal victories from Washington State to nationwide endeavors, your presence tonight reinforces our shared commitment to health freedom. By connecting, learning, and litigating together, we're not only shaping the future of medical autonomy but also affecting real change on a broader scale.

However, to fuel initiatives like the Covid Litigation Conference II, VSRF needs your support. We aired our 100th VSRF Live episode last week, a testament to the journey we have embarked on together. Your backing has brought us this far, and your continued support is vital for our continued success. Please consider contributing a monthly donation to keep VSRF running. Your support is not just a contribution; it's an investment in the fight against the corrupt elite, ensuring that we can keep the lights on and continue our mission to reclaim our rights and freedoms.

You can donate at VacSafety.org/donate

Thank you for being an integral part of this movement. Together, we will win.

Join us tonight and bring a friend. Please also share widely! Just re-post any of these links: