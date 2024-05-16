On tonight's VSRF LIVE we will be covering the massive power grab about to take place on May 27th, currently masquerading about as a “pandemic treaty” accord/agreement or other flowery language. Euphemisms aside, this is nothing more than a global totalitarian takeover the likes of which would have made Stalin blush. If successful, say goodbye to individual national decision making abilities under any situation which the W.H.O. deems it in the interest of “global health”.

And there’s no one better to not only be on the show, but host it, other than Dr. Kat Lindley. Dr. Lindley has distinguished herself over the last several months as a key leader in the #StopTheWho movement; giving countless interviews and government testimonies (both domestic and abroad) on the inherent dangers of these “agreements”. Growing up in Eastern Europe during the communist era, Dr. Lindley recognized quickly the tactics being employed in this attempted coup and how devastating it would be to democracies across the globe if successful. Kat will interview several guests, also experts on the subject, and dive deep into what can still be done in the remaining few days before May 27th when the agreement is set to be ratified.

Please join us for this important discussion and now more than ever, share the show with your networks. We must raise awareness and spend the next 2 weeks flooding the internet with #StopTheWho content.



AN IMPORTANT REQUEST FOR SUPPORT FOR VSRF LIVE:

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).