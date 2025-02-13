Join us tonight for an exclusive and in-depth VSRF LIVE as we host the White Clot Roundtable – a groundbreaking conversation about the shocking phenomenon of white fibrous clots and micro-clotting found in cadavers around the world.

The latest data is nothing short of alarming:

83% of embalmers saw white fibrous clots in 27.5% of corpses in 2024

78% of embalmers also observed the dangerous micro-clotting in 22% of cases

But there's more:

We’ll be unveiling a potential "blood separation test" that may soon allow anyone to assess whether this dangerous clotting could be affecting YOU!

Our esteemed guests will include:

Dr. Kevin McKernan, PhD – Molecular biologist with insights into the genetic and biological implications.

Dr. Kevin McCairn, PhD – Neurodegenerative conditions researcher exploring possible neurological links.

Richard Hirschman, Embalmer – Sharing firsthand accounts from the world of forensics and embalming.

Thomas Haviland, MSc – Ex-military data analyst who’s compiled worldwide white clot data.

Greg Harrison, Organic Chemist - Researcher with over 40 years in the Chemical and Polymer Industries.

This live event will unravel the science behind this alarming phenomenon, its potential causes, implications, and the future of research into the white clot mystery.

Join us tonight at 7 PM EST | 4 PM PST and as always, please share this link and bring your friends!

