This week on VSRF LIVE we will have a very special discussion with renowned COVID expert and British medical physician, Dr. Philip McMillan. Dr. McMillan was the first to propose the ground-breaking theory of autoimmunity to ACE-2 in COVID-19 (April 2020) and has since significantly developed this theory in a concept he refers to as COVID-19 STORM (Spike Triggered Autoimmune Response Mechanism).

Dr. McMillan has been a tireless advocate for better understanding the long-term health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the emergence of post-viral conditions like walking pneumonia, weakened immune systems, and other chronic pathologies. He highlights how COVID's impact extends beyond initial infection, with many individuals experiencing lingering symptoms that can exacerbate existing health issues.

McMillan advocates for more research into post-COVID conditions, emphasizing the importance of early detection, treatment, and a comprehensive approach to strengthening public health. He also calls for a global effort to understand these emerging diseases and mitigate their long-term societal and medical consequences.

Join us for this timely and fascinating discussion. As always, please share this link and bring some friends!

See you tonight!

7pm EST | 4pm PST

