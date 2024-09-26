For the last several weeks we at VSRF have been talking a lot about the upcoming Rescue The Republic event being held in Washington D.C. on Sunday, September 29th. We feel strongly that this event, and the movement behind it, are a critical step forward in our mission for medical freedom and ensuring that the kind of tyrannical tactics employed during the C19 pandemic never befall us again. I will of course be there to represent VSRF and support the event this weekend.

Rescue The Republic is the most anticipated, non-political freedom rally leading up to this year’s election, and some of the biggest names in the freedom movement are showing up to support it, including: Bobby Kennedy, Dr. Jordan Peterson, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Tulsi Gabbard, Del Bigtree, Russell Brand, Charlie Kirk, Matt Taibbi, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Robert Malone and so many more. Music, comedy and entertainment provided by a diverse group of artists including the bands Skillet, The Defiant, Zuby, Five Times August, Tennessee Jet, Struggle Jennings and DPAK. Comic relief by Rob Schneider, Jimmy Dore and Tyler Fischer.

Tonight we’ll be speaking to Matt Tune, founder of Defeat The Mandates D.C. and L.A. and Rescue The Republic, as well as featured speaker and journalist Lara Logan. Additionally, Brad from Five Times August will join us to discuss why he felt compelled to be a part of this important movement and hopefully share a few songs with us. All guests will be discussing why Rescue The Republic is such a critical event as we near the November election, and what each of us can do to ensure that the values and institutions our great republic are founded upon do not get stripped away and lost to the annals of time.

Join us for this important discussion. As always, share the show link and bring a friend!

