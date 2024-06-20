VSRF LIVE Tonight - Dr. William Makis and the Undeniable Rise of Turbo Cancers
Thursday, June 20th: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
On this week’s VSRF Live, I’m speaking with Dr. William Makis, famed Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology, on the growing and undeniable body of evidence that “turbo” cancers are real and affecting vast numbers of people around the world, most of whom have been Covid-19 vaccinated.
Dr. Makis will present his hypotheses on the mechanisms of action between the experimental vaccines and these novel, out of control cancers, as well as his work with various drugs including Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and other homeopathic treatments which have shown promise in combating this frightening new spin on an old and much feared disease.
Dr. Makis has been an outspoken dissident of the experimental C19 injections, mandates and other dangerous and ineffective Covid-19 policies and thinking over the last 4 years. He holds a Governor General’s Medal, is a University of Toronto Scholar, is the author of 100+ peer-reviewed medical publications and publishes a highly successful Substack titled “Covid Intel” where he posts about all things COVID-19; including sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more.
Join us, share the link and as always, bring some friends!
Will other vax initiated diseases and illnesses overtake myocarditis, blood clots and turbo-cancers. It seems there are few illnesses that are not promoted by the impact of useless but DEADLY INJECTIONS tast atre designed to depopulate the planet, whilst making fortunes for Big Pharma who can legally DENY LIABILITY for any/all adverse reactions tat occur following the use of mRNA gene editing jabs.
Would anybody accept being GENETICALLY MODIFIED by participating in a MEDICAL EXPERIMENT?
Would any person with a brain accept any new EXPERIMENTAL Medicines, particularly with novel mRNA poisons that are known to kill, injure or simply reduce LIFE EXPECTANCY for VAX recipients? Never again!
The numbers don't look good for Pfizer et al,. Just as well they recorded 74 Billion in Vax profits in 2021 & 2022.
Also, it's great that they still avoid LIABILITY for Vax Injuries and Vax-related DEATHS - otherwise, they'd be bankrupted from the millions of Claims.
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed to live longer and warn the planet 'You are being CULLED for profit'!
Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are "other homeopathic" treatments?