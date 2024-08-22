Tonight on VSRF LIVE we host our 3rd show in the series entitled, “Down the Rabbit Hole” where we bring on fascinating guests and experts who discuss a wide range of mind-blowing topics strangely interconnected in our increasingly confusing world.

This week’s guest, Dr. David Martin, PhD., is just the person to take us down this wild ride. A speaker, author, business executive and futurist, Dr. Martin’s work has been highly sought after globally. Currently, he is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. Dr. Martin never fails to deliver eye-opening revelations of the well-orchestrated maneuvering which has occurred over the last decades between military groups, big pharma, world governments and clandestine cabals, all of which have created these chaotic times we now inhabit.

Join us for this mind-blowing discussion and as always, please share this link and bring some friends..

Click Here to Donate

PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.

For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.

Thank you for your support!

Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).