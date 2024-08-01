On tonight’s VSRF LIVE we feature a panel of COVID litigators who will discuss recent major wins in the fight against illegal COVID mandates and their harmful repercussions, including the proper re-classification of C19 “vaccines” as therapeutic drugs which cannot be mandated, as well as employer mandate, hospital protocols, and related cases that have received favorable judgements by the courts.

Also, and what I’m most excited about, we will discuss what these wins mean for future pandemic responses.

First we welcome our good friend and previous guest, attorney Warner Mendenhall, along with attorney Jeremy Friedman – both currently pursuing a number of important cases including a massive class action against the University of California Board of Regents with our very own Nurse Angela as one of the plaintiffs.

We also welcome attorney Danielle Runyan, who continues to proudly serve our nation as a member of the United States Air Force. Ms. Runyon serves as senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, defending and protecting religious freedom. Her continuous commitment to leadership and public service earned her the Department of Defense Spirit of Service Award in May of 2021.

We will do a deep dive into some of the more recent pivotal case victories and what they mean for setting precedent against future health-related human rights abuses by government. Some key cases we will discuss include: Health Freedom vs. LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School District) where it was decided that mandating C19 injections, which do not stop virus transmission, may be distinguished from the smallpox vaccine mandates at issue in the pivotal Jacobson v. Massachusetts decision that has been the controlling precedent calling vaccine mandates constitutional since the early 20th Century. We’ll also look into the United Airlines case where the Northern District of Texas, Fifth Circuit, recently ruled that all United Airlines employees put on unpaid leave despite having a religious exemption to the Covid-19 injections can join Sambrano v. United Airlines, making the case one of the largest religious discrimination class action lawsuits in history. We’ll also be discussing the recent Navy Seals vs. Biden case where the military will be forced to expunge any service member records documenting a refusal to take the COVID vaccines. Time permitting, we’ll also cover the important First Amendment controversy in Murthy v. Biden and discuss where the fight to combat medical censorship currently stands.

Join us for this inspiring show where we will see the fruits of our many labors as we fight to maintain health sovereignty and medical autonomy. And most importantly, ensure that these legal victories enshrine our rights should these events ever come our way again!

