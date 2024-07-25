On this week’s VSRF Live, Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D. is kind enough to sit in for me as I continue to recover from my eye treatment. Dr. Kory has hosted for us before and never disappoints! I hope you all have a chance to tune in and listen to the mind blowing stories of these 3 brave Pfizer whistleblowers.
Pierre will first speak with Kim Witczak, an international drug safety advocate who successfully brought suit against Pfizer after the sudden death of her husband in 2003 due to an undisclosed drug side effect of SSRI antidepressants. She was instrumental in helping to get FDA Blackbox suicide warnings added to antidepressants in 2004 and 2006.
Next, we’ll meet Justin Leslie, a scientist whistleblower turned investigative and undercover journalist, and producer of the film “Project Whistleblower.” From March 2021- April 2022, Justin worked directly on the COVID-19 Pfizer mRNA vaccine platform in formulations and eventually joined Project Veritas where he produced the infamous “Pfizer Directed Evolution” viral undercover story which proved that Pfizer is deliberately mutating COVID despite the illegality of “gain-of-function” activities. Justin also produced the “Pfertility” story on the impact the vaccine has on menstrual cycles.
Lastly, we welcome back VSRF LIVE regular Brook Jackson, famed plaintiff in the latest high-profile whistleblower lawsuit against Pfizer. Jackson, a 20-year veteran of the clinical research industry, was hired in 2020 to manage one of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial sites. When she witnessed egregious legal and procedural violations taking place in the trial, Ms. Jackson notified the FDA – and was swiftly fired. Now it’s Brook’s mission to bring Pfizer to justice and hold them accountable for their reckless and dangerous business practices.
Join us for this fascinating discussion with 3 fearless whistleblowers determined to take down Pfizer’s dangerous pharma cartel and more importantly, bring justice to the victims. And as always, please share the Rumble link and bring some friends!
PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.
For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.
Thank you for your support!
Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).
Pfuck Pfizer - in my opinion, the most evil, corrupt and mercenary company on planet Earth! Mass-Murderers!
They avoid LIABILITY so they can maximise profitability. They seem to believe the FDA/CDC etc, are in their pockets and therefore don't need inconvenient and expensive 'quality control' for their poisons.
They obtained (bought?) a dubious EMERGENCY USE licence to market 'Safe & Effective' injections that have more impact on Human ILL-HEALTH than any supposed virus.
They sponsored the denigration and disappearance of other inexpensive proven anti-viral meds like IVERMECTIN & Hydroxychloroquine, etc,.
They pretended to create a 'CURE' for a disease that I suspect they sponsored the creation of.
They created the 'DEADLY CURE = vax' within weeks of the launch of the disease. My hunch is they had their 'agents' working on the 'CURE' in adjacent laboratories to the Gain of Function Labs where CoronaVirus was being reinforced to become as dangerous as possible for imminent use on humans.
They know the FDA CDC etc all turn as blind eye to the thousands of DEATHS caused directly by their Experimental mRNA gene editing dehumanising USELESS injections which they pretend are 'vaccines'.
They can pout any crap into each vial because nobody in authority cares or is interested. Perhaps financial persuasion has has something to do with the continuance of ZERO LIABILITY and the hidden millions of VAX related injuries and DEATHS caused by their depopulating injections.
My theory is that Pfizer & Moderna both know they're untouchable because of legislated (possibly paid for at the back door?) by politicians, which entitles them to inject anu contaminated crap that comes out of the enormous vats. Nobody's checking. We know it can't be tap water because too many are being injured and killed as a result of these "SAFE & EFFECTIVE" injections.
Here's an interesting question - When they (Pfizer, Moderna, etc.) suddenly announced the poisonous injections (after the first two) were going to be referred to as 'BOOSTERS', were they differently formulated from previous jabs #1 and #2? What differentiated 'vaccines' from BOOSTERS?
Did the makers do safety trials on BOOSTERS?
Did they obtain separate APPROVAL and LICENCE for EXPERIMENTAL USE?
Were the 'BOOSTERS' ever subjected to the formal FDA Approval Process. I suggest this might have been assumed within any back door arrangements they'd agreed with the FDA/CDC, etc,. Just another of my suspicious assumptions I suppose!
Does anybody really know if 'BOOSTERS were ever formally registered using proper 'legal' FDA processes?
Please let me have some answers to these conundrums. Thanks!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) to live longer that those who believed "the speed of science" - "SAFE & EFFECTIVE" bullsh*t?
Seems to me that dr. Michael Yeadon and Sasha Latypova should be on the panel.... just saying