On this week’s VSRF Live, Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D. is kind enough to sit in for me as I continue to recover from my eye treatment. Dr. Kory has hosted for us before and never disappoints! I hope you all have a chance to tune in and listen to the mind blowing stories of these 3 brave Pfizer whistleblowers.

Pierre will first speak with Kim Witczak, an international drug safety advocate who successfully brought suit against Pfizer after the sudden death of her husband in 2003 due to an undisclosed drug side effect of SSRI antidepressants. She was instrumental in helping to get FDA Blackbox suicide warnings added to antidepressants in 2004 and 2006.

Next, we’ll meet Justin Leslie, a scientist whistleblower turned investigative and undercover journalist, and producer of the film “Project Whistleblower.” From March 2021- April 2022, Justin worked directly on the COVID-19 Pfizer mRNA vaccine platform in formulations and eventually joined Project Veritas where he produced the infamous “Pfizer Directed Evolution” viral undercover story which proved that Pfizer is deliberately mutating COVID despite the illegality of “gain-of-function” activities. Justin also produced the “Pfertility” story on the impact the vaccine has on menstrual cycles.

Lastly, we welcome back VSRF LIVE regular Brook Jackson, famed plaintiff in the latest high-profile whistleblower lawsuit against Pfizer. Jackson, a 20-year veteran of the clinical research industry, was hired in 2020 to manage one of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial sites. When she witnessed egregious legal and procedural violations taking place in the trial, Ms. Jackson notified the FDA – and was swiftly fired. Now it’s Brook’s mission to bring Pfizer to justice and hold them accountable for their reckless and dangerous business practices.

‌Join us for this fascinating discussion with 3 fearless whistleblowers determined to take down Pfizer’s dangerous pharma cartel and more importantly, bring justice to the victims. And as always, please share the Rumble link and bring some friends!

