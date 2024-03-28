Executive summary

There are two important provisions in the California Constitution:

Data transparency: the public has a right to know what is going on in government. Government agencies are responsible for their speech: they cannot spread misinformation like telling people to get a COVID vaccine if they know it makes it more likely you’ll get COVID.

But challenging these agencies on provision #1 in court can take 5 years (unless you get really lucky with a FOIA that returns useful info).

Challenging their speech by requesting a writ of mandate (#2) is much quicker and the results are long lasting.

So I’ve engaged a California law firm to pursue #2.

Know any honest people who work at SCC DPH?

In the meantime, if you know of anyone who works at the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health who believes in data transparency, please use the contact me link. I know there is at least one honest person who works there.

I'd like to understand why, after they knew the COVID vaccines were causing people to get COVID more frequently, they remained silent and deliberately misled the public. That's illegal.

How you can help stop the vaccines in general

The best legal ways to stop the harms created by vaccines in general:

Get the mainstream media on our side Get new laws passed Challenge them in court with existing laws Bypass the media with a direct to consumer ad campaign Elect RFK Jr as the next US President

I can tell you that 1 - 3 are really hard, expensive, and time consuming with no guarantee of success. Lots of people think 3 is a slam dunk, but it isn’t in State or Federal court according to very experienced lawyers I’ve talked to (but you can win on individual cases like employment termination and hospital treatment protocols).

Method 4 is easy, but I can’t find anyone with sufficient funds to fund this.

If you want to make a difference in the shortest amount of time, helping RFK get elected as the next US President would be my top recommendation. You can explore the opportunities here.

