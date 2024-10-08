As we all know, Steve Kirsch is the number one Misinformation Superspreader in the world (according to Google Search™.) How can the rest of us ever catch up? Start by procuring the Misinformation Superspreader Library from the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), now featured in our fundraising raffle. After reading these books you’ll be an expert Misinformation Superspreader, too!

The signed copy of “Neither Safe Nor Effective, 2nd Edition: The Evidence Against the COVID Vaccines,” by Colleen Huber is an incredible resource referencing over 700 studies. Imagine when talking to a stubborn friend, neighbor, relative, or doctor you reference study after study from this book. When they complain “those 700 studies are all in just one book” you can explain that you have many more books to quote from and reference.

Some of the books in this incredible raffle are just now coming out - such as journalist Sharyl Attkisson’s signed “Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails” and EMT Harry Fisher’s “Safe And Effective, For Profit: A Paramedic’s Story Exposing American Genocide.” We also have the brand new “PsyWar, Enforcing the New World Order,” by scientists Robert W. Malone and Jill Glasspool Malone along with General Michael Flynn. Top it off with the new “Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the COVID-19 event,” by Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil! These new books are on the cutting edge with the latest information by people who absolutely know what’s going on.

Along with those stellar tomes are incredible classics such as “Overcoming the COVID-19 Darkness: How Two Doctors Successfully Treated 7000 Patients,” by Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. George Fareed and Mathew Crawford. When someone tells you early treatment didn’t work, hold up this book and ask them to explain it. While they are still giving you a blank stare bring out “War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic,” by Dr. Pierre Kory and Jenna McCarthy to drive home your point that successful early treatment was suppressed. “Why did that happen?” you might ask your brainwashed subject.

How were so many people hoaxed, and how can you prevent yourself and others from falling prey to false narratives? Read “Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom,” by Michael Nehls with foreward by Naomi Wolf. Then it’s time for “The Psychology of Totalitarianism,” by Mattias Desmet followed by “Lies My Gov't Told Me: And the Better Future Coming,” by Robert W. Malone, MD MS. This knowledge is like a bulletproof shield against mind manipulation.

Many of the authors in the Misinformation Superspreader Library have been interviewed on VSRF Live, such as the famed Dr. Suzanne Humphries who wrote Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History with Roman Bystrianyk. Dr. Huber, Dr. Kory, Dr. Malone, and many other authors have VSRF interviews to check out as you read their books. Regardless of the raffle, be sure and watch VSRF Live every Thursday evening, meet your like-minded friends, and greet newcomers in the Rumble chat.

Perhaps you already have most of these books. You can still use this library because now you can give away your extra copies to friends, family members, the CEO of a local hospital, the mayor, or your public health department - the possibilities are endless. Aware doctors, what a great library to have in your waiting room! With an estimated $400.00 value, these low-priced raffle tickets are a steal for only $10 while supporting the work of VSRF. Remember, the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have! Get your raffle ticket(s) today and share to your friends! The raffle ends Thursday, October 17th.

1. War on Ivermectin: The Medicine that Saved Millions and Could Have Ended the Pandemic, by Dr. Pierre Kory & Jenna McCarthy.

2. Overcoming the COVID-19 Darkness: How Two Doctors Successfully Treated 7000 Patients, by Dr. Brian Tyson, Dr. George Fareed and Mathew Crawford.

3. The Defeat of COVID: 500+ medical studies show what works & what doesn't by Colleen Huber NMD. Signed.

4. Turtles All The Way Down, by Anonymous.

5. Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

6. Neither Safe Nor Effective, 2nd Edition: The Evidence Against the COVID Vaccines, by Colleen Huber. Signed.

7. Follow the Science: How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails, by Sharyl Attkisson. Signed.

8. PsyWar, Enforcing the New World Order, Robert W. Malone, Jill Glasspool Malone, and Michael Flynn.

9. Lies My Government Told Me, by Robert W. Malone, MD MS.

10. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History, by Suzanne Humphries MD & Roman Bystrianyk.

11. How to End the Autism Epidemic, by J.B. Handley.

12. The Psychology of Totalitarianism, by Mattias Desmet.

13. Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths, by Edward Dowd

14. Behold a Pale Horse, by William Cooper.

15. The Vaccine Book, Dr. Robert W. Sears.

16. Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom,” by Michael Nehls with foreword by Naomi Wolf.

17. Safe And Effective, For Profit: A Paramedic’s Story Exposing American Genocide, by Harry Fisher. Signed.

18. Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the COVID-19 event, by Norman Fenton & Prof Martin Neil PhD.

19. "Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak," by Robert F Kennedy & Brian Hooker.

20. A surprise!