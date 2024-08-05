Executive summary

80% of my followers on X are unvaxxed. 20% took the shots.

I asked them a question: if you had a choice between being infected with the COVID virus or taking the jab, which one would you pick?

Here’s how they voted:

That’s the correct answer.

The virus is much safer than the vaccine.

This is one of the reasons why trust in the healthcare system has plummeted from 71.5% to 40.1% between April 2020 and January 2024.

And the safety monitoring is so abysmally poor that nobody even knows the relative safety of each of the vaccines! Is Pfizer safer than Moderna? Or is it vice-versa? And where’s the data showing the number? It doesn’t exist! They don’t measure it!!!

“How can we have vaccinated the world and yet nobody knows the relative safety of any of the vaccines??”

That is the question an honest health authority should be asking. If you don’t have the numbers, then you are flying blind which is exactly what we’ve been doing for the past 4 years.

A quick summary of what we know so far

The COVID vaccines were all downside risk for no benefit. The vaccine provided no protection against hospitalization or death, and actually increased your risk of getting COVID. So there was no benefit whatsoever.They all (except maybe Novavax) increased your all-cause mortality, something a vaccine is never supposed to do. Virus safer than the shots. The adverse event profile is, in general, much higher for those taking the jabs than for those infected with COVID. The medical community is willfully blind to the harms. It is appalling that the medical literature refuses to accept 1 and 2. COVID shots are not equally safe, but nobody will publish the relative brand safety data. There are significant mortality differences between the vaccine brands. It is beyond shameful that none of the health authorities anywhere in the world will expose the numbers or even want to see them. Hiding that safety information is not in the public interest. They need to stop hiding the data. As long as they keep the record level data secret on vaccines and mortality, nobody should take them. They need to acknowledge that fully unvaccinated kids are healthier. Every study in the peer-reviewed literature shows fully unvaccinated kids are healthier than their fully vaccinated counterparts. Vaccines are the primary cause of autism and a large number of chronic disorders. The data also points very strongly that vaccines are the major cause of sexual orientation and gender dysphoria conditions. A lot of people can’t accept that but the data is stunning and cannot be explained away. It’s hard to get the truth published nowadays. It is ridiculously hard to get a paper published in a peer-reviewed journal that goes against mainstream beliefs. The Czech Republic data where we found that Moderna increases all-cause mortality by 30%. If that’s wrong, what’s the right number and how come nobody knows what it is? You can’t keep hiding the truth. Sooner or later, however, we will see papers emerge that validate everything I’ve said above. I just can’t predict when that will happen.

Nobody knows the safety numbers!

There were no answers to my query. That’s a huge problem. This means nobody is monitoring the safety of any of these shots.

Summary

The COVID vaccines were all downside.

It’s hugely embarrassing that we’ve vaccinated most of the world and nobody has a clue what the relative brand safety is for the vaccines. It’s not published anywhere. If they don’t know that, how can they claim the real-world vaccines are all safe?

Finally, continuing to hide the safety data from the public is unethical.

Just because they don’t want to know the numbers doesn’t mean that we don’t want to know the numbers!

