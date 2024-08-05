The virus was safer than the vaccine. Whoops!
No wonder trust in the mainstream medical community has sunk from 71.5% to 40.1%.
Executive summary
80% of my followers on X are unvaxxed. 20% took the shots.
I asked them a question: if you had a choice between being infected with the COVID virus or taking the jab, which one would you pick?
Here’s how they voted:
That’s the correct answer.
The virus is much safer than the vaccine.
This is one of the reasons why trust in the healthcare system has plummeted from 71.5% to 40.1% between April 2020 and January 2024.
And the safety monitoring is so abysmally poor that nobody even knows the relative safety of each of the vaccines! Is Pfizer safer than Moderna? Or is it vice-versa? And where’s the data showing the number? It doesn’t exist! They don’t measure it!!!
“How can we have vaccinated the world and yet nobody knows the relative safety of any of the vaccines??”
That is the question an honest health authority should be asking. If you don’t have the numbers, then you are flying blind which is exactly what we’ve been doing for the past 4 years.
A quick summary of what we know so far
The COVID vaccines were all downside risk for no benefit. The vaccine provided no protection against hospitalization or death, and actually increased your risk of getting COVID. So there was no benefit whatsoever.They all (except maybe Novavax) increased your all-cause mortality, something a vaccine is never supposed to do.
Virus safer than the shots. The adverse event profile is, in general, much higher for those taking the jabs than for those infected with COVID.
The medical community is willfully blind to the harms. It is appalling that the medical literature refuses to accept 1 and 2.
COVID shots are not equally safe, but nobody will publish the relative brand safety data. There are significant mortality differences between the vaccine brands. It is beyond shameful that none of the health authorities anywhere in the world will expose the numbers or even want to see them. Hiding that safety information is not in the public interest.
They need to stop hiding the data. As long as they keep the record level data secret on vaccines and mortality, nobody should take them.
They need to acknowledge that fully unvaccinated kids are healthier. Every study in the peer-reviewed literature shows fully unvaccinated kids are healthier than their fully vaccinated counterparts.
Vaccines are the primary cause of autism and a large number of chronic disorders. The data also points very strongly that vaccines are the major cause of sexual orientation and gender dysphoria conditions. A lot of people can’t accept that but the data is stunning and cannot be explained away.
It’s hard to get the truth published nowadays. It is ridiculously hard to get a paper published in a peer-reviewed journal that goes against mainstream beliefs.
The Czech Republic data where we found that Moderna increases all-cause mortality by 30%. If that’s wrong, what’s the right number and how come nobody knows what it is?
You can’t keep hiding the truth. Sooner or later, however, we will see papers emerge that validate everything I’ve said above. I just can’t predict when that will happen.
Nobody knows the safety numbers!
There were no answers to my query. That’s a huge problem. This means nobody is monitoring the safety of any of these shots.
Summary
The COVID vaccines were all downside.
It’s hugely embarrassing that we’ve vaccinated most of the world and nobody has a clue what the relative brand safety is for the vaccines. It’s not published anywhere. If they don’t know that, how can they claim the real-world vaccines are all safe?
Finally, continuing to hide the safety data from the public is unethical.
Just because they don’t want to know the numbers doesn’t mean that we don’t want to know the numbers!
Hi Steve K
The COVID-19 vaccines were far more dangerous than most people realize. I correctly advised our Alberta and Canadian governments on January 8, 2021 do not deploy these vaccines, based on the high risk / low reward equation.
I did not know at that time that these Injections were highly toxic; that became clear later in 2021.
Denis Rancourt and I independently calculated the death toll from the vaccines at 13 million to the end of 2022, and that was only in the developed countries where we had good data. That death toll has increased to 20 million to mid 2024 and the carnage is far from over. We can probably double that 20 million to include India, China and Russia.
Total deaths from the toxic COVID-19 vaccines now exceed the total number of deaths that the USA and Canada have lost in all our wars, going back to the 1500s. Somehow, our corrupt governments and health agencies are still pretending that this did not happen and some are even recommending these vaccines in the standard schedule for children six months and older.
I maintain that no individual or group could be Innocently this wrong for this long. I say they know that they are committing mass murder, and they are comfortable with that.
Another tragic anomaly is the increased deaths in hospital of 560,000 Americans in 2020, due to late treatment, Remdesivir and ventilators. Hospitals were compensated ~$30,000 for each such death. We had no such excess deaths in Alberta well through mid 2020, because our doctors practised competent early treatment of COVID-19 patients. This and other data proves that there was no real pandemic of the virus; there was a false pandemic created by government hysterical propaganda and late treatment.
The banning of ivermectin, which effectively cures Covid in a few days is another proof of their criminal intent.
We need to bring these mass murderers to Justice. We need Nuremberg 2.0 - military tribunals, hangings and firing squads. We need that now.
Regards, Allan MacRae, Calgary
See my books that prove all these points on Amazon.
THE CULL TRILOGY – by Allan Malcolm MacRae
"The ability to correctly predict is the best objective measure of scientific and technical competence."
Point blank. Now you know you absolutely should not trust your captured government.