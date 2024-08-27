The vaccines didn’t work. It doesn’t get any clearer than that.

Executive summary

The data from a New Zealand FOIA request makes it crystal clear that the COVID shots didn’t work.

Introduction

We know from the Czech data that the ACM for those who opt to be vaccinated runs around half of those who stay unvaccinated. This is due to socio-economic status and other factors (such as people in hospice and hospitals normally don’t get vaccinated). Also, the unvaccinated are hard to count because you don’t show up at a clinic to get your placebo shot so the unvaxxed are undercounted and that makes it appear they die at a higher rate. The mortality benefit in the vaccinated is pure selection bias.

The vaccinated should have had a significantly lower ACM even if the vaccine doesn’t work at all. If the vaccinated have a higher ACM (or statistically the same), that’s a disaster.

That’s why I generally refrain from comparing vaccinated with the unvaccinated.

So when I see a post like the one below where the vaccinated have a higher ACM, it’s a showstopper.

The message is very clear: the vaccines were a total failure: they increased all-cause mortality.

Can you spot the error in the graph?

When I saw the graphs, I thought there was an error because the ASMR for 100K person years should be around 1,000.

Ben showed me that the ASMR in his chart is MONTHLY average ASMR.

So if you want the annual ASMR which is what I thought I was looking at, multiple the numbers by 12.

For some fun, try this on your friends…

Show the chart above to your blue-pilled friends (who are still talking to you), and ask them to explain to you what the chart means.

Summary

The graph is based on data in a FOIA response from Health New Zealand.

If the COVID shots did nothing, the ACM would be substantially lower for the vaccinated due to the effects I talked about (at least 10% or more).

But as you can see, the shots increased all-cause mortality significantly since the vaccinated ASMR was slightly above the unvaccinated ASMR.

This is a disaster.

It means the shots killed people.

How many more people will die before we can have a discussion about the data?

