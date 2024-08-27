The simplest way to show the COVID shots increase ACM
Vaccines are supposed to lower all-cause mortality. The COVID shots don't do that. Here's the clearest evidence I've seen to date.
Executive summary
The data from a New Zealand FOIA request makes it crystal clear that the COVID shots didn’t work.
Introduction
We know from the Czech data that the ACM for those who opt to be vaccinated runs around half of those who stay unvaccinated. This is due to socio-economic status and other factors (such as people in hospice and hospitals normally don’t get vaccinated). Also, the unvaccinated are hard to count because you don’t show up at a clinic to get your placebo shot so the unvaxxed are undercounted and that makes it appear they die at a higher rate. The mortality benefit in the vaccinated is pure selection bias.
The vaccinated should have had a significantly lower ACM even if the vaccine doesn’t work at all.
If the vaccinated have a higher ACM (or statistically the same), that’s a disaster.
That’s why I generally refrain from comparing vaccinated with the unvaccinated.
So when I see a post like the one below where the vaccinated have a higher ACM, it’s a showstopper.
The message is very clear: the vaccines were a total failure: they increased all-cause mortality.
Can you spot the error in the graph?
When I saw the graphs, I thought there was an error because the ASMR for 100K person years should be around 1,000.
Ben showed me that the ASMR in his chart is MONTHLY average ASMR.
So if you want the annual ASMR which is what I thought I was looking at, multiple the numbers by 12.
For some fun, try this on your friends…
Show the chart above to your blue-pilled friends (who are still talking to you), and ask them to explain to you what the chart means.
Summary
The graph is based on data in a FOIA response from Health New Zealand.
If the COVID shots did nothing, the ACM would be substantially lower for the vaccinated due to the effects I talked about (at least 10% or more).
But as you can see, the shots increased all-cause mortality significantly since the vaccinated ASMR was slightly above the unvaccinated ASMR.
This is a disaster.
It means the shots killed people.
How many more people will die before we can have a discussion about the data?
Allegedly UK in 2022 had ---- EXCESS DEATHS to be DEBATED/DISCUSSED IN UK PARLIAMENT on 20th of OCT 2023. Plenty material there when you consider 2022 had 60.000 EXCESS DEATHS and pretty sure 2023 heading same way!? Any figures for 2022 world wide excess deaths? Figures for UK and world wide excess deaths for 2023 must be available some where!?
However your graph does not even account for when people went to the hospital, that they were asked in the beginning of their hospital visit, DID YOU GET THE VAX? For the most part if they did not get the vax they were given the kidney killing Remdesivir, other poisonous drugs, denied food and water, denied vitamins, nebulizer treatments, denied visitors, denied anti-biotic for when the viral infection turned into a bacterial infection. In short the unvaxed were grossly mistreated and thus chances of dying for the unvax verses the vaxed in the hospital were different, much different. They didn't die from covid. The unvaxed were murdered in our hospitals for money by the very people we trusted to take care of us when we were ill.
Now if you are on your water fast, you aren't supposed to be on here writing long, elaborate, thoughtful post. This is your chill time. Time to stop thinking. Watch some comedy entertainment. Laugh a little. But for a bit you stop doing this kind of writing. I can say this to you cause I am a Mom. LOL