Parents who follow their physician’s advice to vaccinate their kids can find that their child subsequently develops encephalitis soon after vaccination (more likely when multiple vaccines are given at once and even more likely if the child has an infection at the time of vaccination) which then becomes a permanent brain injury.

Their doctor then reports the parents to Child Protective Services for “shaken baby syndrome” and their child is taken away.

Physicians are never to blame of course, because vaccines are safe and effective.

While this is unlikely to happen to any of my readers who know better than to ever vaccinate their kids, it is happening to parents who are not aware that vaccine risks outweigh the benefits because they rely on their doctors for medical advice.

Also, DPT vaccine injuries were also often attributed to shaken baby syndrome. And SIDS was partially created to cover up vaccine deaths.

This is becoming more prevalent now with COVID vaccines being part of the mix.

