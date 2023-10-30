If you only choose to take one of my surveys ever, this is the one to take.
Even if you just filled out my “Died too young” survey, you should still fill out this survey, even with the same person as before! The questions are different in a very important way that I’ll explain later (I don’t want to bias the results).
Here is a checklist of the key information you’ll need to fill out the form:
Person died Jan 1, 2021 or later
Person is age 6 months or older
You know the age
You know the date of the death
You know the COVID vax status of the person (number of shots or unvaxxed)
You know the date of the last COVID shot if the person was vaccinated
You know the secret referral code: SUBSTACK (you’ll be asked at the end)
If you know all those things, click the image to take the “Died recently” survey:
And thank you!
Is this poll still live? Will it be an ongoing collection of information? (If so, we can refer it to many more people in the future.)
My mom was a healthy 90 years young!!!! But she got real sick after 1st, she got a second a few months later...really sick , diagnosed with liver/overy/uterus cancers HAD her 3 rd...she could barely walk or breath but her doc encouraged her till she died