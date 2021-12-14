Multiple independent studies show the more we vaccinate, the worse it gets:

Lyons-Weiler study

James Lyons-Weiler did a 24 country analysis using OWID data showing more vaccines —> more cases.

Recently, he showed that the US state data shows that the more we vaccinate, the higher the # of COVID cases.

Somehow, his work didn’t get any coverage by the mainstream media. Here is the link to James’ article. Here’s the graph:

Harvard study

Lyons-Weiler’s results come as no surprise to those of us who have been paying attention.

It is further confirmation of the study done at Harvard (Subramanian and Kumar) that Chris Martenson talks about in the video below. At 7:00, Chris points out that the “line goes the wrong way,” meaning that the more you vaccinate, the worse things get.

Next time you talk to your county health official, ask them why. The officials will then explain that they just follow orders. They don’t make public policy.

They are simply never going to figure this stuff out that their interventions are making things worse. It’s too embarrassing to admit. So they don’t talk about it and hope you don’t notice.