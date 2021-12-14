The more we vaccinate, the higher the number of cases
The line "goes the wrong way." When are "they" going to finally believe the data? Never.
Multiple independent studies show the more we vaccinate, the worse it gets:
The Lyons-Weiler study (below)
The Harvard study (below)
German government data (this is from The Expose)
New big data study of 145 countries show COVID vaccines makes things worse (cases and deaths)
Official UK Government data suggests Fully Vaccinated Brits will develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome by the end of February 2022
… and more…
Lyons-Weiler study
James Lyons-Weiler did a 24 country analysis using OWID data showing more vaccines —> more cases.
Recently, he showed that the US state data shows that the more we vaccinate, the higher the # of COVID cases.
Somehow, his work didn’t get any coverage by the mainstream media. Here is the link to James’ article. Here’s the graph:
Harvard study
Lyons-Weiler’s results come as no surprise to those of us who have been paying attention.
It is further confirmation of the study done at Harvard (Subramanian and Kumar) that Chris Martenson talks about in the video below. At 7:00, Chris points out that the “line goes the wrong way,” meaning that the more you vaccinate, the worse things get.
Next time you talk to your county health official, ask them why. The officials will then explain that they just follow orders. They don’t make public policy.
They are simply never going to figure this stuff out that their interventions are making things worse. It’s too embarrassing to admit. So they don’t talk about it and hope you don’t notice.
“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
~George Orwell, 1984
Perhaps folks will begin to “believe” the data when Steve, Alex Berenson, Peter McCullough, and a legion of other soothsayers stop labeling these COVID inocula “vaccines.” They are not. Allowing themselves to be captured and used as linguistic pawns by the COVID glitterati in order to get a seat at the discussion constitutes bizarre Orwellian theatre—and rhetorical suicide. Please stop.