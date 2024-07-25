Since his eye injury, we are all concerned with how Steve Kirsch is doing. Let me report he is doing as well as can be expected and he appreciates the support and prayers for his eye situation. But of course, Mr. Kirsch is concerned about the data so he asked me to write this article. If you don’t know me, I am a comment moderator for the Steve Kirsch Newsletter.

Mr. Kirsch is recruiting five “Mini-Me” apprentices to continue analyzing record-level data while recovering. He will train the five in his analytic methods. The criteria Steve Kirsch is looking for are people who:

· Have engineering experience, are fluent in Python, and understand probability.

· Have some written code to show their work, in Github or another venue.

· Read the Steve Kirsch Newsletter and be decidedly familiar with his work.

· Understand and love the work Steve Kirsch and VSRF are doing.

· Are highly motivated to be on Steve Kirsch’s apprentice team.

If you want to join Steve Kirsch in his data analysis work, send your cover letter and experience to kirsch-apprentice@proton.me.

Please be aware that non-relevant emails will be deleted from this email account. If you wish to express your prayers, support or medical recommendations for Steve Kirsch please do so in the comments of the relevant article. If you have another reason to contact Steve Kirsch, use the Contact Me Link and be aware that option one has many sub-options so don’t give up right away.