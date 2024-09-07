Executive summary

Ben at US Mortality just wrote a Substack showing the devastation in Singapore.

I reached out to Ben and suggested he also show the per month stats because these stats clearly show the excess mortality was NOT caused by COVID.

It’s the Singapore pandemic policies that are killing people, not the virus. This is so obvious when you look at the data (steady excess mortality every month).

And yet, no one in a leadership position in Singapore is saying a word.

Hello!?!? The numbers are supposed to be going the other way if the Ministry of Health (MoH) policies are working.

In this article, I’ll show you the highlights.

The Singapore graphs show higher CFR for Omicron than Delta. Why isn’t the MoH telling the public they goofed?

OWID data shows that you are more likely to die from an Omicron case than a Delta case. Huh?!?! That’s impossible without human help from the MoH.

Everyone knows Omicron is a more mild variant. So how is the CFR higher??? How is the MoH explaining that? Is anyone even asking the question??

Singapore numbers from US Mortality

The cumulative excess deaths keep going up at a constant rate. This isn’t caused by COVID because COVID kills in waves. This is a steady line upwards. Monotonically increasing. This is caused by a man-made intervention that started in 2021 that is killing massive numbers of people.

Now, can you think of something that might kill people that was mandated on everyone in Singapore in 2021? Hmmmm… that’s a toughie, isn’t it? It’s a medical mystery!!!

Summary

It is so obvious that the Singapore Ministry of Health is killing people.

I predict no one will speak out because they are afraid to challenge the MoH, the MoH will continue to do this rather than admit their mistakes, and the population will consent to the killing without objection. And there will be no debates and they will silence anyone who tries to challenge the narrative.

It’s really sad how blind people are to the data in plain sight, isn’t it?

