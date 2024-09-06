Senator Johnson asks the FDA, CDC for data that will show the COVID vaccines are not safe
Whoa. You are gonna LOVE this.
Executive summary
Senator Johnson is determined to expose the truth about the COVID vaccine. Because of that, he’s my favorite member of Congress, bar none.
He just sent an extraordinary letter to the CDC and FDA asking them for numbers that will reveal just how deadly these shots are.
You will love the letter he sent.
I can’t wait to hear their response.
Johnson’s letter
It’s all covered in this article which I urge you to read. Note: You can only see his letter if you are using a desktop browser.
Summary
The CDC and FDA always avoid commenting on other people’s data and analysis. That’s why Johnson asked them what the comparable US numbers are.
I can’t wait to see the reply.
If they are being honest, it should be “we don’t have a clue because we don’t collect the data here in the US.”
And that should be concerning to anyone with a working brain. We’ll be able to leverage anything they say.
Many years ago when I was a beginner in school while working in the health system, I had no choice but to become a part of a hospital union… even though I didn’t want to because of my family’s experiences with unions, like the Solidarity…
I had to pay the union fees like it or not…
Few months later I was forced to attend the union meeting because one of the departments had $600k deficit because of too many sick calls…
I said that I had a 99.9% solution to the problem and that it will work because It had been implemented at another facility and it proved to be 99.9% effective…
I said that each FIRST sick call should be unpaid and the second day was necessary to be off due to illness with a doctor’s visit, then the first would be paid in full..
The union objected to it and I was told never to come back to the union meetings…
3 years late. Good move ..........finally!