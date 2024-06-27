I just saw the movie tonight. It’s awesome. Just go see it. You will not be disappointed.
The ratings from movie critics is 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. That is insanely high, but the movie is that good. You can read the reviews here.
Ironically, the current audience score 96% exactly matches the MMR efficacy level demanded by the FDA.
Where you can see it
Here’s where you can see it in the US and Canada. It opens in theaters on Jun 28 in Canada and July 10 in the US.
You can reserve your seats now on Fandango and other movie sites.
Watch it and tell your friends.
Hey all - Joey and Brian here - The producers of "Protocol 7". We're working hard to get the film out as far and as wide as we can. More theaters are being added daily, so please sign up for the newsletter on www.protocol7.movie to be the first to know when and where we're showing the film as well as when the film is available to STREAM. Any questions/concerns, shoot us an email at info@protocol7.movie.
Best,
Joey & Brian