I just saw the movie tonight. It’s awesome. Just go see it. You will not be disappointed.

The ratings from movie critics is 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. That is insanely high, but the movie is that good. You can read the reviews here.

Ironically, the current audience score 96% exactly matches the MMR efficacy level demanded by the FDA.

Where you can see it

Here’s where you can see it in the US and Canada. It opens in theaters on Jun 28 in Canada and July 10 in the US.

You can reserve your seats now on Fandango and other movie sites.

Watch it and tell your friends.

Share