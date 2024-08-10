Prasad vs. Morris: Who is telling you the truth?
Consider a recent large UK COVID vaccine study published in Nature Communications. UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad and UPenn Professor Jeffrey Morris had two different takes on this paper.
Professor Morris
UPenn Professor Jeffrey Morris praised the study as reaffirming that the vaccines are safe and effective:
Professor Prasad
On the other hand, UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad said the same study was deeply flawed and shouldn’t have been published and that the people who wrote it were clearly incompetent.
Who is telling you the truth?
One of them is telling you the truth. Can you tell who?
Summary
Science has historically relied on the medical journals to determine who is telling us the truth.
As this article shows, they are doing a very poor job of that.
Even worse is that only a few people in the mainstream scientific community (such as Professor Prasad) are upset about that.
Both are problems that need to be fixed.
Morris names a bunch of good aspects of the study apparently in hopes of suggesting they somehow compensate for the inherent weakness he points out are inevitable with observational studies. In other words, he says this study is pretty good considering how crappy observational studies generally are. He doesn't address the fatal flaws the Prasad mentions.in his video which is pretty concerning given that they are pretty basic and simple for anybody who does this for a living to spot (as Prasad himself says). It would be like a mechanic failing to suspect the obvious front wheel alignment problem when some PhD brings in his car complaining about unusual tire wear. Kind of a no brainer for an expert.
Unfortunately, "Truth" has become a relative concept in our era of Postmodern medicine. It is all about ideology. Amazingly, we are back under the same ground rules as Galileo....just the flip side.