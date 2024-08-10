Professor Morris

UPenn Professor Jeffrey Morris praised the study as reaffirming that the vaccines are safe and effective:

Professor Prasad

On the other hand, UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad said the same study was deeply flawed and shouldn’t have been published and that the people who wrote it were clearly incompetent.

Who is telling you the truth?

One of them is telling you the truth. Can you tell who?

Summary

Science has historically relied on the medical journals to determine who is telling us the truth.

As this article shows, they are doing a very poor job of that.

Even worse is that only a few people in the mainstream scientific community (such as Professor Prasad) are upset about that.

Both are problems that need to be fixed.

Share