Executive summary

Normally, when Pfizer’s own study shows their vaccines increase your risk of serious adverse events and those effects are both large and statistically significant, you would think that would be reported by The New York Times, right?

But for some reason, which I still can’t figure out, they missed it. Again.

So it’s up to your friendly neighborhood misinformation spreaders (such as myself) to bring this to your attention.

The Pfizer study results (CONFIDENTIAL)

Interim Report 5 of the Pfizer Post-Authorization Safety Study (PASS) aka Post Conditional Approval Active Surveillance Study Among Individuals in Europe Receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccine.

Full study

This is marked Pfizer Confidential so it’s important that you don’t tell anyone. We’ll save lives by keeping this quiet, apparently.

Confidential Abstract

This is marked Pfizer Confidential so it’s important that you don’t tell anyone. We’ll save lives by keeping this quiet, apparently.

What the study said

The study compared vaccinated people vs. matched unvaxxed controls at 6 different sites and looked at 37 AESIs in more than 12 million vaccinated individuals and 12 million matched unvaccinated controls.

Table 16 of the full study summaries the findings.

First of all, you should note that the unvaccinated are in general far less healthy and die at over 2X the rate that the vaccinated do (see the Deaths (any causes) and Sudden death lines).

So when we look at hazard ratios between vaccinated and unvaccinated and find that they are the same or higher (i.e., >=1), we should be VERY concerned.

Note: The lower death rate of the vaccinated is selection bias: vaccinated people are generally more health conscious and have higher socio-economic status. It has nothing to do with the COVID vaccine saving lives (there is no plausible mechanism of action causing lower death rates; if there was, I’d be the first one to get my shots).

From Table 16, I note the following statistically significant increases:

Acute aseptic arthritis: 1.23 (1.11, 1.35) Diabetes mellitus type 1: 1.21 (1.02, 1.45) Acute cardiovascular injury including microangiopathy: 1.38 (1.31, 1.45) Arrhythmia: 1.36 (1.29, 1.44) Heart failure: 1.29 (1.13, 1.47) Coronary artery disease: 1.49 (1.31, 1.69) Myocarditis (7 days): 9.70 (1.24, 75.97) [it may be higher than this but they censor counts <5 to protect privacy because if it was known 1 person got it, everyone would know who it was). Myocarditis or pericarditis (21 days): 1.68 (1.06, 2.66) Secondary amenorrhoea: 1.71 (1.34, 2.18) Hypermenorrhea: 1.40 (1.23, 1.60) Anaphylaxis: 31.95 (7.82, 130.52)

Other articles about the study

Big thank you to Nick Hunt for bringing this to my attention.

Here are Nick’s excellent articles with amazing graphs that Pfizer doesn’t show you:

The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Up to 40% More Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated

Revealed: The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated Getting Worse Over Time

This has stunning graphs

Summary

No matter how bad the COVID vaccine data is, it’s nice to know that there is one thing that we can all always rely on: they will cover it up in order to protect the drug companies.

Share