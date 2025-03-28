Executive summary

The UK’s official data tracking the vaccine showed that the vaccine made you more likely to die during COVID periods.

The mainstream media is silent about all of this of course!

Don’t take my word for it. You can see this for yourself.

Here’s a pivot table I made from Table 1 in a recent version of the UK ONS death by vaccination status data. It took all of 15 seconds to make.

Pivot table derived from Table of the UK ONS death by vax status data. The vaxxed unvaxxed ratio is supposed to get bigger during high COVID periods. It gets smaller. Whoops!

The rightmost column is the unvaxxed/vaxxed mortality ratio which is normally around 2 to 3 due to selection bias (unvaxxed cohorts generally have 2x to 3x higher mortality; we see the same effect in the US as this CDC study noted). It’s not the vaccine making people healthier; it’s because healthier people opt to be vaccinated.

From the OWID graph above, you can see that there is a no COVID period in the UK in April and May. The mortality ratio between unvaxxed/vaxxed is 1.9 to 2.6.

There is a high COVID period in December, January, and February. The mortality ratio between unvaxxed/vaxxed is lower: 1.4 to 1.7.

If the vaccine works, this ratio was supposed to get bigger during COVID periods because the vaccinated hardly ever die from COVID, but the poor unvaccinated are not protected so their mortality goes up a lot.

The ratio got smaller.

This means the COVID vaccine made things worse

They stopped reporting the data soon after.

Why?

They are simply following the #1 rule of all good governments: when the data shows you killed people, all you have to do to fix the problem is to stop publishing the data!

Notes

This is age standardized (i.e., ASMR) so we don’t have to do it by cohort.

Maybe the effect was due to all the most unhealthy unvaccinated shifting to get the vaccine? Nope.

I did it by 10 year age groups (using a pivot on Table 2) just to make sure and here’s what it looks like for 60-69:

As you can see, the ASMR jumps instantly with Omicron at a time when the unvaccinated are decreasing their mortality.

That’s hard to explain how the vaccine is helping with such a huge disparity where the vaccinated start dying in droves exactly when Omicron rolls out. Coincidence?

So you’d have to argue that the data is invalid.

OK, so if we can’t trust the UK government to give us honest data, who can we trust?

Summary

This analysis makes it crystal clear that the COVID vaccines don’t work and should be pulled.

Isn’t it amazing how gullible the mainstream medical community is? They will simply dismiss this as “there must be a confounder that explains it!” and remain silent.

